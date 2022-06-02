West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2022) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announces that in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted 200,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants, at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a term of one year.

For further information visit the Company's website at www.magnumgoldcorp.com.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

"Douglas L. Mason"

_______________________________________

Douglas L. Mason, Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

info@waterfrontgroup.com

Tel 604.922.2030

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address such matters, including exploration of the LH Property, are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which are beyond he reasonable control of the Company. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The information contained herein is stated as of the current date and subject to change after that date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126212