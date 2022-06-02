New investment from PSG Equity alongside further investment from current shareholders A.P. Moller Holding and Cargill to enable ZeroNorth to look to further accelerate decarbonisation in shipping

Technology company ZeroNorth has today announced it has raised over $50 million in investment during its recently concluded Series B investment round.

The investment from PSG Equity ("PSG"), a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, joins further capital injections from ZeroNorth's existing investors A.P. Moller Holding and Cargill, who also participated in the round. The news means that ZeroNorth now has a trio of partners that will support the company's ambitious plans for continued growth.

The Series B investment, in addition to the support of PSG Equity, will help to accelerate ZeroNorth's growth over the coming years, enabling it to continue investing in product innovation, expanding its customer facing teams and pursuing M&A to add data, products and services to the ZeroNorth platform.

The investment will also help to enable ZeroNorth to continue to accelerate the green transition of global trade by driving down CO2 emissions in shipping in the immediate term, by deepening the insights generated by its platform, connecting more players across the supply chain and turning data into actions that can underpin value driving decision-making. As a demonstration of this impact, ZeroNorth is on course to help cut CO2 emissions by over half a million metric tonnes in 2022, up from 218,000 tonnes in 2021.

Commenting on the announcement, Søren Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, said: "We are delighted to welcome PSG Equity as a new investor in ZeroNorth. We have ambitious goals and PSG Equity shares our vision of enabling widescale change in how our industry operates."

Edward Hughes, Managing Director at PSG Equity, said "ZeroNorth has been able to achieve impressive growth in the short time they have been operating. Their clear vision and roadmap for growth as well as the expertise they have been able to attract makes the company an appealing prospect to partner with. Their established track record of success, strong customer feedback and unique blending of maritime and tech together, make us confident they are positioned to be a major player in leading the green transition of global trade."

Edward added, "PSG Equity will provide strategic expertise honed from working with similar technology companies across our portfolio. We are confident that, together, we will help enable the next phase of ZeroNorth's exciting growth journey."

Notes to Editors

About ZeroNorth

Recognising the challenges posed by climate change, technology company ZeroNorth was founded to accelerate the transition to greener global trade. By blending cutting-edge data-driven technology with human expertise, the ZeroNorth platform provides a range of software solutions that are helping the global shipping industry cut emissions and reduce its impact on the climate, whilst maintaining commercial performance.

ZeroNorth is a multi-service platform and leading technology developer, which interconnects data into insights and actions, optimising global trade for cargo owners, vessel owners, commercial operators, charterers, and bunker suppliers. The company's software offers a full range of services which support the value chain to increase earnings and reduce Co2 emissions; delivered to customers through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model.

For more information, please visit: https://zeronorth.com

About PSG Equity

PSG Equity ("PSG") is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 100 companies and facilitated over 400 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com.

About A.P. Moller Holding

A.P. Moller Holding is the parent company of the A.P. Moller Group. The purpose of A.P. Moller Holding is to develop 'nyttig virksomhed', i.e., to build businesses that have a positive impact on society. Some of the largest holdings include A.P. Moller Maersk, Faerch Group, Unilabs, Maersk Drilling and Maersk Tankers. For further information please visit https://apmoller.com/

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 156 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

