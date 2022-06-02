Oil prices are spiraling upward every day, and now the EU is threatening to impose an oil embargo on the aggressor Russia. This is increasingly complicating Germany's situation because the already difficult gas supply situation for the coming winter is now being compounded by the alternative procurement of oil on the world markets. This is happening at prices that have recently climbed to a 14-year high. Germany was dependent on Russian energy supplies for around 40% of its energy needs until 2021. On the other side of the Atlantic, however, oil production is going from strength to strength. Saturn Oil + Gas from the Canadian province of Saskatchewan is pulling off another mammoth takeover, this time with a volume of CAD 260 million. Production can increase by 50% as a result of the deal. The Western procurement market is already giving thanks. We do the math.

