NHOA S.A. ("NHOA" or the "Company"), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (NHOA.PA), informs its shareholders of the organizational arrangements of its annual mixed general meeting (the "AGM

The AGM will be held, with the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Thursday 23 June 2022 at 25 rue de Marignan 75008 Paris, France, at 10:30 a.m.

Every shareholder has the right to participate to the AGM.

Shareholders may exercise their right to vote remotely:

voting by correspondence using a voting form available on the Company's website nhoa.energy, under the section Investors Annual General Meeting

by giving a proxy to a person of their choice or to the Company.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) has been published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" on 11 May 2022, bulletin n°56. It includes the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as details on attendance and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting, together with the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information, are now available on the Company's website nhoa.energy, under the section Investors Annual General Meeting, in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

According to Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, the preparatory documents of this AGM are made available to the shareholders and will be retrievable from 1 June 2022 on the Company's website nhoa.energy under the section Investors Annual General Meeting

The 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 6 April 2022 under registration number n° D.22-0251. It is available to the public, in compliance with legal and regulatory provisions, and may be consulted on the Company's website nhoa.energy in the section Investors Regulatory Information

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes in particular the Corporate Governance Report, the Management Report, the statutory accounts of the Company, the consolidated financial statements of NHOA group, the statutory auditors' reports and their fees as well as the Annual Financial Report.

NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet.

Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable financial indices.

NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

For further information, go to www.nhoa.energy

