Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) carried out the first pouring of 0% clinker decarbonated clay concrete (H-EVA) on a construction site, thus completing two years of joint R&D with Bouygues Construction and Chryso as part of their partnership.

For the past two years, the research and development teams of the three companies have been working closely together to carry out specific technical tests to develop low-carbon concrete made from H-EVA cement. Unique and innovative, H-EVA cement has a formulation that does not contain a single gram of clinker and a carbon footprint that is four times smaller than that of traditional cement. This cement is based on an alkaline-based activated clay technology developed by Hoffmann Green and is available as a powder that can be stored in silos and is perfectly compatible with existing manufacturing processes. With a mechanical strength of up to 60 Megapascal at 28 days, its strong technical performance means that it can be used for all types of concrete applications in buildings and on roads.

Today, this partnership is gaining momentum and is leading to the launch of a first successful application on a building site, paving the way for future projects using H-EVA 0% clinker concrete.

With the launch of this H-EVA clay concrete on a large scale, Hoffmann Green is further diversifying its supply of co-products, which, as a reminder, is divided between clay (H-EVA), blast furnace slag (H-UKR and H-IONA), gypsum/desulfogypsum (H-P2A) and calcium sulfate (H-IONA).

Julien BLANCHARD and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "The launch of the first projects using 0% clinker decarbonated clay concrete H-EVA is the result of close collaboration with the Bouygues Construction and Chryso teams, to whom we would like to extend our warmest thanks. Developed with long-standing and well-known companies in the construction sector and with unique technical and environmental characteristics, this new clay concrete will enable us to diversify our supplies of co-products and address more markets in favour of the decarbonisation of the construction sector."

Christian Cremona, Bouygues Construction's Materials and Structures R&D Director, explains: "We are using materials with an ever-lower impact. Our partnership with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies is part of the group's answer to the major challenges of construction by controlling our impact on the environment."

Bruno Pellerin, Chryso's R&D Director, adds: "At the heart of the H-EVA technology, clay is a material that is available almost everywhere in large quantities which advantages can be fully drawn thanks to very specific admixtures. Our range of admixtures CHRYSOEnviroMix, and in this case EnviroMix ULC for 'Ultra Low Carbon', has been developed to meet the requirements of low or very low carbon concrete. Through sustained investment in R&D over many years, we are committed to supporting our customers and partners in reducing the carbon footprint of their business. This partnership illustrates the key role of innovation in providing credible solutions to the new challenges facing the construction sector."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement's composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

With 52,800 responsible and committed employees in more than 60 countries, Bouygues Construction designs, builds and operates projects in the building, civil engineering, energy and services sectors. As a leader in sustainable construction, the Group has made shared innovation its top added value and has made health and safety its top priorities. It is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2030 and offers its customers a wide range of low-carbon solutions.

In 2021, Bouygues Construction had sales of 12.8 billion euros.

ABOUT CHRYSO

Chryso is a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, the world leader in sustainable construction with more than 166,000 employees in 75 countries.

Chryso's offer includes cement additives, concrete admixtures and solutions for construction systems (screeds, decorative concrete, etc.).

Developed to meet the challenges of sustainable construction, its breakthrough technologies make it possible to reduce energy consumption, decrease the carbon footprint of cements and concretes and foster the circular economy.

With a very strong innovation portfolio, 35% of its products are less than 5 years old.

More information on www.chryso.com

