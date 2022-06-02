Two Australian farmers say their solar panels increased grazing quality during droughts over a four-year period, aligning with research suggesting that solar panel microclimates might increase water retention and grass production.From pv magazine USA Two agrivoltaic installations in New South Wales, Australia, are being credited with increasing the quantity and quality of fleece in sheep grazing during droughts. Research shows that the partial shade offered by solar panels creates a microclimate that reduces evaporation and significantly boosts the production of vegetation in arid climates. While ...

