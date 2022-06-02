Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
WKN: A2AG0F ISIN: SE0006091997 
Frankfurt
02.06.22
08:02 Uhr
3,682 Euro
-0,040
-1,07 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
02.06.2022 | 08:52
Philipp Mathieu appointed CEO of Immunovia AB

LUND, Sweden, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia today announced that Philipp Mathieu has been named Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Since January, Philipp has been acting Chief Executive Officer and President.

Commenting on the announcement, Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman, states: "After carefully evaluating external candidates, the board has decided that Philipp with his extensive financial background and experience is the right person to lead Immunovia through the transition from a research-focused company to a successful commercial enterprise. While serving as acting Chief Executive Officer and President, Philipp demonstrated effective leadership and rapidly advanced the company's strategic priorities. Immunovia is now well positioned for the commercial roll-out of the early detection of pancreatic cancer with its pioneering IMMray PanCan-d test in the US."

"I am honored and excited to continue leading our outstanding team through this important phase of Immunovia's evolution. Immunovia is at the forefront of revolutionizing the early detection of pancreatic cancer and addressing a huge unmet medical need which is a tremendously motivating mission," says Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia.

Philipp Mathieu has extensive experience as an adviser on corporate strategy, M&A and capital markets transactions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Most recently, Philipp was a Portfolio Manager and Advisor to a multinational family office. Previously, he was an investment banker focused in the Healthcare sector at Lazard and Lehman Brothers.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu
CEO and President
Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow
Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com
Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CETJune 2, 2022.

About Immunovia
Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercialization of IMMray PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient advocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/immunovia-ab/r/philipp-mathieu-appointed-ceo-of-immunovia-ab,c3578777

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3578777/1587890.pdf

Press release (PDF)

© 2022 PR Newswire
