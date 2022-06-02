Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Final Countdown: Nur noch heute? Ist heute DER Tag? Warum wir hier jetzt Handlungsbedarf sehen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2022 | 08:53
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF SOPRANO OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2 JUNE 2022 SHARES

THE SHARES OF SOPRANO OYJ TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT

Soprano Oyj published 2 June 2022 that it has signed a conditional share
exchange agreement pursuant to which, it purchases all the shares of Themis
Holding Oy, the parent company of the Wetteri Corporation, which operates in
car retail industry. 

Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Soprano Oyj to the Observation segment
on the grounds of the Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares (rule
4.1.1 article e). 

Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares rule 4.1.1 article e: "the
Issuer has been subject to a reverse takeover offer or otherwise plans to make,
or has been subject to a substantial change in its business or organization so
that the Issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new
company". 

The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts
and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The
observation segment is a subset of the Official List. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.