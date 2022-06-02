Cloudways supports over 70k customers and 500K+ websites; leadership hires include former execs from AWS, Microsoft, and Bluehost joining Cloudways' executive team

Cloudways (cloudways.com), the leading cloud hosting provider focused on simplicity, flexibility, and performance, announces significant customer momentum ahead of their presence at WordCamp Europe. Cloudways' announcements at WordCamp Europe include SafeUpdates (in beta), new automations that manage WordPress updates at scale, and partnership with Astra Pro, a collaboration allowing users to build websites faster and easier than ever before.

Cloudways supports over 70k customers and 500K+ websites and was recently rated by G2 as the best cloud hosting company for SMBs with a rating of 4.8 out of 5. Additionally, Cloudways has strengthened its executive team with the hire of ex-Microsoft executive Paul Haverstock as VP of Engineering, Bluehost executive Suhaib Zaheer as COO, and AWS executive Tom Erskine as CMO. Cloudways has significantly grown in size to more than 280 employees, with its global mindset reflected in an employee base coming from 20+ countries.

Cloudways focuses on giving agencies, SMBs, e-commerce providers, and individuals a hassle-free, premium experience to help them grow their business with both peace of mind and improved productivity. The Cloudways platform features >99.9% uptime, fast page load times, pro-active app monitoring, dedicated workflows, leading security with add-ons from Cloudflare, and 24/7 premium support. Great value and flexibility are also key platform features with pay-as-you-go plans offered from cloud providers including AWS, Google Cloud, Linode, Vultur, and Digital Ocean and a choice of 65+ Data Center locations.

SafeUpdates, which is being launched in beta, is Cloudways' newest feature and will enable agencies and developers to update their WordPress websites both automatically and on demand. The workflow secures a backup, performs advanced visual regression testing and performance checks on both staging and live, and then deploys selected updates to production or automatically rolls back the changes in case of any issues. SafeUpdates allows agencies and developers to automate their work, focus on their business, and upsell maintenance services with confidence.

Cloudways' partnership with Astra Pro is part of a series of collaborations the company has made in recent months to enhance WordPress simplicity and ensure maximum performance and security on its platform. Cloudways has worked closely with Cloudflare, OceanWP, Divi, and OCP among others to offer a seamless, no-code digital experience for agencies and developers to build and secure WordPress websites.

"Cloudways is both growing as a company and building significant momentum in the cloud hosting industry," said Aaqib Gadit, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudways. "The recent addition of Suhaib, Tom, and Paul to our leadership team shows the growth plans and ambition we have for Cloudways. At Cloudways, we are deeply focused on being a trusted partner to our customers and are continually innovating to save them both time and money while delivering a great user experience."

About Cloudways:

Founded in 2012, Cloudways is an intuitive, one-click managed cloud hosting platform that hosts over 50,000 servers globally. G2's Best Managed Hosting Provider for 2021, the platform lets users host WordPress and WooCommerce websites on top of a variety of cloud-hosting providers, including Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Vultr, and Linode.

