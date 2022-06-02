DJ Your Family Entertainment AG: Launch of kids comedy shows 'Booba' and 'Food Puzzle' on Fix&Foxi TV channel

Munich, June 2nd 2022 Today, Your Family Entertainment AG announced its cooperation with 3D Sparrow, a UK-based international animation studio and the producer of 'Booba', a popular preschool comedy show. Your Family Entertainment AG will broadcast 'Booba' and its spin-off 'Food Puzzle' on Fix&Foxi TV channel in the German-speaking region. Your Family Entertainment thus reaffirms its commitment to premium, educational and entertaining content aired on Fix&Foxi TV.

'Booba' is a fun, non-dialogue series for the whole family, where a curious and cute creature called Booba explores the world in an amusing way like a toddler. In this process, Booba finds himself in a very different environment every episode. Booba can't speak, but finds his way around the world with his facial expressions and sounds. In the spin-off 'Food Puzzle', Booba is now a chef and co-host a cooking show with his best friend Loola, together they will show you how to make tasty and fun dishes for all children to enjoy.

Fix&Foxi TV is named after the well-known comic foxes Fix and Foxi. The award-winning channel broadcasts entertaining and educational programs for children of all ages and families. It is already available on four continents and owes its international success to its varied mix of animated series as well as live-action broadcasts. Fix&Foxi TV stands for entertainment that is guaranteed to be suitable for children. All programs are carefully selected, educational, non-violent, and convey positive values. Sandra Lanc, head of distribution at 3D Sparrow Group says "We are really excited to have Booba live on Fix&Foxi TV. Our team believes passionately that Booba enables kids to discover the world around them, using their imagination to recreate their own Booba inspired adventures.and we can't wait for Booba to show the way and entertain children watching Fix&Foxi TV."

"We are thrilled to welcome the lovely non-dialogue series 'Booba' and 'Food Puzzle' to our award-winning Fix&Foxi TV channel. This popular 3D animation show featuring the adventures of the joyful little hobgoblin called Booba will for sure conquer the hearts of our young viewers in the GAS region!", says Laurence Robinet, Chief Broadcast Officer of Munich-based Your Family Entertainment AG. About 3D Sparrow Founded in 2016 and based in the United Kingdom, 3D Sparrow Group is a CG Animation studio that creates, produces, and distributes original programmes for both children and adult audiences. Thanks to our international team of award-winning talent composed of 20 nationalities, the company has created two successful animation titles that are live on global networks such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Cartoon Network, and YouTube and seen across TV broadcasters in over 45 countries worldwide. With all its creativity, a great capacity for innovation, and a shorter than average production schedule, the studio is dedicated to developing quality new media content. This positioned 3DSparrow as a key player in a fast-moving and fast-growing video production market. www.3dsparrow.com About Your Family Entertainment AG The German company Your Family Entertainment AG ("YFE") (ISIN DE000A161N14 / ISIN DE000A3MQDJ8 / ISIN DE000A3MQR24, ticker symbol: RTV) is one of the leading producers and distributors of high-quality programs for children and families. It owns and operates one of the largest independent libraries in Europe, including well-known series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi", and "Altair". YFE focuses on engaging, educational, and entertaining content, which is free of violence. Furthermore, YFE operates the award-winning pay-TV channel "Fix&Foxi TV" on four different continents, the free-to-air channel "RiC TV", its international pay-TV version "RiC.today" as well as several mobile TV streams and digital channels worldwide. Your Family Entertainment AG newly counts leading US-based children's entertainment company Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) as its major shareholder. Genius Brands International and Your Family Entertainment AG plan a far reaching cooperation to bring "Content with a Purpose" to audiences worldwide.

