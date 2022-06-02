A German consortium led by Fraunhofer IEE aims to bring gallium nitride inverters closer to commercial viability. The primary goal of the research project is the optimization and miniaturization of inverters, including passive components such as cooling systems, casings, and mounting structures.String inverters based on gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductors could represent a valid alternative to devices based on silicon (Si) or silicon carbide (SiC) in the future if the industry manages to reduce their size. A consortium led by Fraunhofer Institute for Energy Economics and Energy System Technology ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...