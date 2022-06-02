Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
WKN: 807435 ISIN: SE0000862997 Ticker-Symbol: BNF 
02.06.2022 | 10:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (96/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including June 14, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   BILL TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018015646              
Order book ID:  258565                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in BillerudKorsnäs
AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until
and including June 30, 2022. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   BILL BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018015653              
Order book ID:  258564                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
