Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (96/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 14, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BILL TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018015646 Order book ID: 258565 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in BillerudKorsnäs AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 30, 2022. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BILL BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018015653 Order book ID: 258564 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB