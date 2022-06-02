DJ Henkel AG & Co. KGaA: Henkel offers 18-month rotational program for digital talents

June 2, 2022

Henkel offers 18-month rotational program for digital talents

Apply now for Henkel's Digital Talent Program Düsseldorf - Henkel is again inviting young professionals to apply for its "Digital Talent Program". In 2022, the program focuses on the company's digital unit, Henkel dx. The young professionals will work on various innovative topics and projects in Henkel's digital hubs in Düsseldorf and Berlin as well as other locations around the world. The new round of the "Digital Talent Program" starts in autumn 2022; candidates can apply until July 3. Upon acceptance into the 18-month program, the participants will receive a permanent employment contract with Henkel.

"We invite talents to help shape our digital transformation journey and to become part of our highly diverse and international team working on innovative projects in a dynamic environment", says Michael Nilles, Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Henkel. "With this unique program, they will get the chance to take responsibility for key projects from day one and to further develop their know-how and skills."

Depending on their expertise, professional experience and interests, applicants can work on exiting projects in the areas UX/UI, DevOps, IoT, IT Engineering, Digital Business and Project Management. Within these areas, the digital talents will rotate through different positions, responsibilities, projects, teams, and locations. Their journey is tailor-made to maximize room for personal and professional growth.

Digital talents can apply for the following six positions within the program:

- Software Developer Front End Technology

- Consumer IoT Product Owner

- DevOps Engineer

- Full Stack Developer

- Digital Business Manager

- UX/UI Designer

To find out more about the job profiles as well as the Digital Talent Program visit https://www.henkel.com/careers/ digital-talent-program.

About Henkel Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market - across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2021, Henkel reported sales of more than 20 billion euros and an adjusted operating profit of about 2.7 billion euros. The company employs more than 52,000 people globally - a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com. Photo material is available at www.henkel.com/press

Contact Ricarda Albaum Phone +49 211 797-99 82 Email Ricarda.albaum@henkel.com

Contact Hanna Philipps Phone +49 211 797-36 26 Email hanna.philipps@henkel.com Henkel AG & Co. KGaA End of Media Release

