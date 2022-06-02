DJ Veganz Group AG: Veganz and epap collaborate for market research innovation

Berlin, 24.05.2022 Veganz and epap join forces to jointly develop innovative market research for customer-focused product development in the fast moving consumer goods market (FMCG). The two-year exclusive project aims to gain valuable shopper insights for the further development of the vegan product portfolio via digitized receipts. Veganz and epap collaborate Veganz, a Berlin-based company, is known for its innovative variety of vegan products that ranges from snacks to meat, fish and cheese alternatives. From now on, the further development of the range should be even better tailored to customers a stronger focus on new and creative market research approaches. To this end, Veganz cooperates with the Hanover-based startup epap, which uses the app of the same name to enable receipts to be received and digitized without paper. With receipts from over 90,000 shops in the app, epap creates an attractive basis for innovative shopper research in line with the corporate philosophy "Ask your Customer". "We are very pleased to have a strong partner like Veganz at our side - Germany's most innovative food brand - with whom we are breaking new ground for market research in the FMCG market. We support Veganz in gaining valuable new consumer insights with our software and infrastructure in order to promote cultural change in nutrition. At the same time, we benefit from the many years of experience in the FMCG market," says epap CEO Fabian Gruß. Veganz CMO, Moritz Möller, says: "Our partnership with epap is an important building block for our digitization strategy in order to better understand our customer segments. With epap, we have gained an innovative and agile partner to continue to meet all consumer needs for climate-friendly products in the future." More information on Veganz and its products is available here. More information about epap and market research with receipts is available here.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz - Good for you, better for everyone - the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises around 120 products in 17 categories and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germany's most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

Media contact: Moritz Möller | presse@veganz.de | +49 30 2936378 172

About epap GmbH epap enables hyper-targeted market research and insights for product manufacturers based on everyday evidence collected by consumers. The Hanover-based startup creates a direct feedback channel to their target group, especially for FMCG and OTC brands: Surveys are sent to specific audiences based on evidence and socio-demographic characteristics via the epap app. Respondents answer on the go in the epap app, with which they digitally manage their receipts and benefit from the automatic budget book. For the innovative approach, epap won first place at the 4th Startup Pitch by Markforschung.de and Consulting.de. With epap, more than 650,000 receipts have already been received digitally at checkout or subsequently digitized. Media contact: Ruth Rottwitt | press@epap.app | +49 152 275 383 81 End of Media Release

