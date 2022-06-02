



New Delhi, India, June 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - India played host to one of the most content-rich conferences that took place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on 18th May 2022. Hosted by leading global business events and consulting firm Trescon, the show included a glittering awards ceremony with the 'INNOVATOR'S AWARDS' and 'LEADER'S AWARDS' honoring more than 100 CIOs and tech leaders in India. The event featured prominent global technology providers who showcased innovative enterprise technology solutions that help businesses become more efficient and resilient to market conditions.The show featured discussions on some of the most trending opportunities and challenges including: The future of digital leadership; Data-first, data-anywhere business model; Next gen data and AI platforms; Data in motion; Winning WhatsApp commerce strategy; Value proposition of cloud-centric virtual worlds; Automation and composable technology; and Roadmap to a secure and scalable hybrid workforce, to name a few.Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre, MeitY, spoke at length on the topic 'Reimagining a Digital Nation with Innovation & Sustainability at its Core', who made strong points on the ideals of sustainability and expressed how important a role carbon neutrality will play in our country.Vikram Chauhan Head of Enterprise & Government Business for Intel India while delivering his tech talk on 'India Fast Forward: Technology-led Transformation', stated that the technological capabilities that cloud on-boards are totally unmatched, and added that the Cloud is a cornerstone of today's technology.Caesar Peter, Head of Solution Engineering - Asia at Confluent, shared his insights on 'Rethinking Data: Set Your Data in Motion to Win in the Digital Economy'. He was quoted saying, "People today want instant connectivity in real-time."One of the most prominent panel discussions witnessed at the event discussed on 'Leading with Data, Intelligence & Automation'. The speakers on the panel included Dipak Nair, CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance; Siddhesh Naik, Country Leader, Data, AI & Automation, Technology Sales, IBM India, South Asia; RaviKiran Avvaru, IT Head/CIO Office (PM), Apollo Tyres; Rishikesh Singh, CIO, Advanced Materials - Aditya Birla Group; and moderated by Rajgopal Nayak, CTO, Metro Brands.In his Panel RaviKiran Avvaru stated that, "having a monetary benefit cannot be the sole purpose of investing in an application, there are other KPIs which come into play and one prime indicator is customer satisfaction.""Big CIO Show & Awards has served as a platform for recognizing the unsung heroes, who are innovative and have succeeded in their respective disciplines and have helped their organizations achieve great success via their efforts. We are happy to have hosted all these experts on our platform and look forward to hosting them again at our future initiatives. I would also like to congratulate all the top 100 CIO Leaders and Innovators in India who won the Big CIO Awards," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.Big CIO Show & Awards - India is officially SUPPORTED by NITI Aayog and sponsored by:- INNOVATION PARTNER - Intel India- PREMIER PLATINUM PARTNER - IBM- PLATINUM PARTNER - Confluent- GOLD PARTNER - Haptik;- BRONZE PARTNERS - Darktrace, NeoSOFT, Web Werks, Dista, and Fortinet.- EXHIBITOR - Okta/ACPL- OFFICIAL PRINT PARTNER - Business Standard- OFFICIAL ONLINE NEWS DISTRIBUTION PARTNER - Businesswire IndiaAbout Trescon:Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.About Big CIO Show & Awards:Big CIO Show & Awards is a thought-leadership, business-focused initiative that provides a platform for CIOs who are looking to explore new-age technologies and implement them in their organizations.The show will host CIOs across industry sectors in India who will meet, network, learn and engage with some of the world's renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment to find solutions for issues hindering their business and personal growth.For further details about the event, please contact:Nupur AswaniHead - Media, PR, and Corporate Communications+91 9555915156 [nupur@tresconglobal.com]Source: tresconCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.