The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, 1st June 2022 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.
All 29 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.
The results of the vote on the 29 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: The results of the vote
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
Total number of shares:
20,547,701
Number of shares with voting rights:
20,527,696
Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented:
1,323
Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being
80.09%
Number of votes in attendance or represented
21,836,621
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for
Presents
% of shares
Excluded voting
State of
For
Against
Shares
Votes
1
Approval of the parent company financial statements for financial year 2021
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:28:03
21,801,387
99.944
12,163
0.056
32,551
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
2
Approval of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:28:36
21,801,507
99.945
12,045
0.055
32,549
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
3
Appropriation of earnings for financial year 2021 and setting of the dividend
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:29:10
21,843,847
99.999
160
0.001
2,094
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
4
Approval of the report on the compensation of company officers relating to the disclosures mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:29:41
21,005,135
96.362
793,048
3.638
47,918
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for
Presents
% of shares
Excluded voting
State of
For
Against
Shares
Votes
5
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or allotted to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in respect of financial year 2021
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:30:11
21,348,612
97.914
454,921
2.086
42,568
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
6
Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or allotted to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer, in respect of financial year 2021
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:30:41
14,233,147
65.163
7,609,357
34.837
3,597
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
7
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:31:12
21,348,061
97.910
455,599
2.090
42,441
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
8
Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:31:41
20,013,865
91.629
1,828,406
8.371
3,830
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
9
Approval of the compensation policy for Directors for their service
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:32:13
21,799,088
99.985
3,242
0.015
43,771
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
10
Decision setting the total amount of compensation awarded to Directors for their service at €500,000 per financial year
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:32:43
21,815,668
99.981
4,066
0.019
26,367
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
11
Renewal of the directorship of André Einaudi for a term of office of four years
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:33:14
21,630,014
99.203
173,740
0.797
42,347
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
12
Renewal of the directorship of Michael Gollner for a term of office of one year
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:33:43
21,727,879
99.475
114,566
0.525
3,656
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for
Presents
% of shares
Excluded voting
State of
For
Against
Shares
Votes
13
Renewal of the directorship of Noëlle Lenoir for a term of office of four years
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:34:13
20,944,353
96.060
859,011
3.940
42,737
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
14
Renewal of the directorship of Jean-Luc Placet for a term of office of two years
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:34:44
20,363,985
93.232
1,478,290
6.768
3,826
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
15
Appointment of Yves de Talhouët as a Director for a term of office of three years
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:35:14
21,835,613
99.969
6,846
0.031
3,642
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
16
Renewal of the appointment of ACA Nexia as Principal Statutory Auditor
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:35:45
16,983,303
77.749
4,860,527
22.251
2,271
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
17
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:36:14
21,812,919
99.961
8,517
0.039
24,665
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
18
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to retire any shares that the Company may have acquired and to reduce the share capital accordingly
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:36:47
21,682,212
99.309
150,776
0.691
3,633
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
19
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, subject to an upper limit of 50% of the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:37:16
21,212,090
97.153
621,546
2.847
2,985
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for
Presents
% of shares
Excluded
State of
For
Against
Shares
Votes
20
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ord. shares and/or other sec. giving access to the Company's capital and/or the capital of its subsidiaries, through public offerings (excluding offerings pursuant to §1 Art. L411-2, MFC), without PSR,subject to an upper limit of 20% of Company's capital, or 10% where no priority is granted
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:37:45
20,359,688
93.259
1,471,691
6.741
5,242
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
21
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, by means of a public offering provided for under §1 Art. L. 411-2, MFC, without PSR, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital per year
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:38:19
20,043,542
91.804
1,789,482
8.196
3,597
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for
Presents
% of shares
Excluded
State of
For
Against
Shares
Votes
22
Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to determine the issue price for ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the capital of its subsidiaries, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital in connection with a capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:38:52
20,416,378
93.515
1,415,930
6.485
4,313
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
23
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase, with or without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders, the number of ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital to be issued, subject to an upper limit of 15% of the size of the initial issue
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:39:20
19,886,029
91.086
1,946,092
8.914
4,500
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
24
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the capital of its subsidiaries, without pre-emptive subscription rights, in consideration for contributions in kind, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:39:52
21,235,307
97.257
598,877
2.743
2,437
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
Resolution
Type
Vote Time
Valid for majority
Votes not valid for
Presents
% of shares
Excluded
State of
For
Against
Shares
Votes
25
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, without PSR, in consideration for instruments tendered to a public exchange offer, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:40:25
21,636,939
99.100
196,514
0.900
3,168
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
26
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, through the capitalisation of premiums, reserves, earnings or any other item eligible for capitalisation
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:40:58
21,797,049
99.832
36,643
0.168
2,929
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
27
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to allot existing or new free shares to employees and/or company officers of the Company and/or related companies, subject to a cap of 1.1% of the share capital, entailing the waiver by the shareholders of their pre-emptive subscription right
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:41:31
20,577,503
94.253
1,254,781
5.747
4,337
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
28
Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by a related company, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 2% of the share capital
Extraordinary
01/06/2022 15:42:03
21,283,867
97.478
550,623
2.522
2,131
16,441,308
21,836,621
80.02
0
Carried
29
Powers granted to carry out all legal formalities
Ordinary
01/06/2022 15:42:32
21,843,304
99.997
605
0.003
2,192
16,446,048
21,846,101
80.04
0
Carried
