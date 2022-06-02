Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) shareholders took place in Paris today, 1st June 2022 and was chaired by Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group.

All 29 resolutions submitted by the Board were approved.

The results of the vote on the 29 resolutions are presented hereafter. They are also available on the Group's website, in the investors shareholders' meetings section: The results of the vote

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Total number of shares: 20,547,701 Number of shares with voting rights: 20,527,696 Number of shareholders in attendance or being represented: 1,323 Percentage of shares held by shareholders in attendance or being

represented at the meeting 80.09% Number of votes in attendance or represented 21,836,621

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for

majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not

voted) Presents

Represented % of shares

capital Excluded voting

rights State of

adoption For Against Shares Votes 1 Approval of the parent company financial statements for financial year 2021 Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:28:03 21,801,387 99.944 12,163 0.056 32,551 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 2 Approval of the consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021 Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:28:36 21,801,507 99.945 12,045 0.055 32,549 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 3 Appropriation of earnings for financial year 2021 and setting of the dividend Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:29:10 21,843,847 99.999 160 0.001 2,094 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 4 Approval of the report on the compensation of company officers relating to the disclosures mentioned in Article L. 22-10-9 I of the French Commercial Code Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:29:41 21,005,135 96.362 793,048 3.638 47,918 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for

majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not

voted) Presents

Represented % of shares

capital Excluded voting

rights State of

adoption For Against Shares Votes 5 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or allotted to Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, in respect of financial year 2021 Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:30:11 21,348,612 97.914 454,921 2.086 42,568 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 6 Approval of the fixed, variable and exceptional items of compensation making up the total compensation and benefits of any kind paid or allotted to Vincent Paris, Chief Executive Officer, in respect of financial year 2021 Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:30:41 14,233,147 65.163 7,609,357 34.837 3,597 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 7 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board of Directors Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:31:12 21,348,061 97.910 455,599 2.090 42,441 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 8 Approval of the compensation policy for the Chief Executive Officer Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:31:41 20,013,865 91.629 1,828,406 8.371 3,830 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 9 Approval of the compensation policy for Directors for their service Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:32:13 21,799,088 99.985 3,242 0.015 43,771 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 10 Decision setting the total amount of compensation awarded to Directors for their service at €500,000 per financial year Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:32:43 21,815,668 99.981 4,066 0.019 26,367 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 11 Renewal of the directorship of André Einaudi for a term of office of four years Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:33:14 21,630,014 99.203 173,740 0.797 42,347 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 12 Renewal of the directorship of Michael Gollner for a term of office of one year Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:33:43 21,727,879 99.475 114,566 0.525 3,656 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for

majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not

voted) Presents

Represented % of shares

capital Excluded voting

rights State of

adoption For Against Shares Votes 13 Renewal of the directorship of Noëlle Lenoir for a term of office of four years Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:34:13 20,944,353 96.060 859,011 3.940 42,737 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 14 Renewal of the directorship of Jean-Luc Placet for a term of office of two years Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:34:44 20,363,985 93.232 1,478,290 6.768 3,826 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 15 Appointment of Yves de Talhouët as a Director for a term of office of three years Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:35:14 21,835,613 99.969 6,846 0.031 3,642 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 16 Renewal of the appointment of ACA Nexia as Principal Statutory Auditor Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:35:45 16,983,303 77.749 4,860,527 22.251 2,271 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 17 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to trade in the Company's shares up to a maximum of 10% of the share capital Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:36:14 21,812,919 99.961 8,517 0.039 24,665 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried 18 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to retire any shares that the Company may have acquired and to reduce the share capital accordingly Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:36:47 21,682,212 99.309 150,776 0.691 3,633 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 19 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, with pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, subject to an upper limit of 50% of the Company's share capital Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:37:16 21,212,090 97.153 621,546 2.847 2,985 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for

majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not

voted) Presents

Represented % of shares

capital Excluded

voting rights State of

adoption For Against Shares Votes 20 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ord. shares and/or other sec. giving access to the Company's capital and/or the capital of its subsidiaries, through public offerings (excluding offerings pursuant to §1 Art. L411-2, MFC), without PSR,subject to an upper limit of 20% of Company's capital, or 10% where no priority is granted Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:37:45 20,359,688 93.259 1,471,691 6.741 5,242 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 21 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, by means of a public offering provided for under §1 Art. L. 411-2, MFC, without PSR, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital per year Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:38:19 20,043,542 91.804 1,789,482 8.196 3,597 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for

majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not

voted) Presents

Represented % of shares

capital Excluded

voting rights State of

adoption For Against Shares Votes 22 Delegation of authority to be granted to the BoD to determine the issue price for ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the capital of its subsidiaries, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital in connection with a capital increase without pre-emptive subscription rights Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:38:52 20,416,378 93.515 1,415,930 6.485 4,313 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 23 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase, with or without pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders, the number of ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital to be issued, subject to an upper limit of 15% of the size of the initial issue Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:39:20 19,886,029 91.086 1,946,092 8.914 4,500 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 24 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the capital of its subsidiaries, without pre-emptive subscription rights, in consideration for contributions in kind, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:39:52 21,235,307 97.257 598,877 2.743 2,437 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried

Resolution Type Vote Time Valid for majority Votes not valid for

majority

(Abstain+Invalid+Not

voted) Presents

Represented % of shares

capital Excluded

voting rights State of

adoption For Against Shares Votes 25 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares and/or other securities giving access to the Company's share capital and/or the share capital of its subsidiaries, without PSR, in consideration for instruments tendered to a public exchange offer, subject to an upper limit of 10% of the Company's share capital Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:40:25 21,636,939 99.100 196,514 0.900 3,168 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 26 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, through the capitalisation of premiums, reserves, earnings or any other item eligible for capitalisation Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:40:58 21,797,049 99.832 36,643 0.168 2,929 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 27 Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to allot existing or new free shares to employees and/or company officers of the Company and/or related companies, subject to a cap of 1.1% of the share capital, entailing the waiver by the shareholders of their pre-emptive subscription right Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:41:31 20,577,503 94.253 1,254,781 5.747 4,337 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 28 Delegation of authority to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital, without pre-emptive subscription rights for existing shareholders, via issues to persons employed by the Company or by a related company, subject to enrolment in a company savings plan, up to a maximum of 2% of the share capital Extraordinary 01/06/2022 15:42:03 21,283,867 97.478 550,623 2.522 2,131 16,441,308 21,836,621 80.02 0 Carried 29 Powers granted to carry out all legal formalities Ordinary 01/06/2022 15:42:32 21,843,304 99.997 605 0.003 2,192 16,446,048 21,846,101 80.04 0 Carried

End.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006320/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Sopra Steria Group

Olivier Psaume

investors@soprasteria.com

+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations Image Sept

Caroline Simon Simon Zaks

caroline.simon@image7.fr szaks@image7.fr

+33.1.53.70.74.65 +33.1.53.70.74.63