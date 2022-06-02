With the acquisition, the management and technology consultancy also integrates the financial services solution diContract into its product portfolio

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint announces the 100% acquisition of disphere tech, owner of the cloud platform diContract for the financial services industry. disphere tech will operate as a fully integrated part of BearingPoint and be led by insurance and financial services professionals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005427/en/

BearingPoint acquires disphere tech (Photo: Business Wire)

disphere tech is composed of a team of interdisciplinary experts, consultants and developers that provide clients in the financial services industry with comprehensive support for the digital transformation of sales. They design and implement digital sales channels and develop applications for digital process support.

The service portfolio of diContract includes digital onboarding functions, approval of brokerage contracts, video and audio consultations, portfolio transfers, GDPR-compliance features as well as client data and external contract management.

By acquiring disphere tech, BearingPoint strengthens its position both in consulting and in the products area. With diContract, BearingPoint can transform the digital customer onboarding experience within the financial services industry.

Sven Gerhardus, Partner at BearingPoint's Insurance segment: "In our client projects, it is obvious that communication between insurer, customer, insurance agent, broker and broker pool is a major challenge, especially for traditional insurers. Optimizing and digitalizing these processes with disphere tech's GDPR-compliant solution is an absolute quick-win for insurance companies. That's why disphere tech fits excellently in our consulting portfolio. diContract will enhance the digital customer and agent/broker experience in the financial services industry. It's an all-in-one smart remote selling platform that is simple to use and dramatically reduces process efforts."

In the first phase, diContract will be made available for clients in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland within the insurance industry.

Patrick Hüttemann, founder of disphere tech: "Our merger with BearingPoint plays in perfectly with our goal of having more of an impact when it comes to supporting our customers in developing sales excellence and digital marketing solutions. BearingPoint's excellent reputation in the financial services industry and its industry expertise will help us scale our solutions, especially diContract, and allow us to carry out even more ambitious projects."

Kiumars Hamidian, Managing Partner at BearingPoint: "Integrating IP and assets along with the creation of ventures and innovation are key elements of our strategy 2025. The integration of disphere tech represents a significant step in achieving BearingPoint's strategic goals. diContract is another highly focused asset that is an excellent addition to our BearingPoint Products portfolio."

diContract will also be featured in the BearingPoint Store.

Donald Wachs, Head of BearingPoint Products: "Our investment in diContract extends our industry-focused software portfolio and shows that our specific product organization is attractive and enables start-up companies to accelerate their growth story in terms of technology and market reach within BearingPoint. diContract will be added to our BearingPoint Store as the central market place for all our cutting-edge solutions."

