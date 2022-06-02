Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Company"), an exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals deposits within British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it has received approval to begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Shares of American Creek will trade under the ticker "ACKRF" as of June 2, 2022. The OTCQB is a Venture Market that was established as a premier market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies to gain exposure to a wider network of investors. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AMK.

An application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) is currently pending to further enable the easier electronic clearing and settlement of the Company's common shares in the United States.

"We are pleased to offer investors yet another avenue for trading our shares and look forward to increasing the awareness around our company for U.S. investors. We believe that trading on the OTCQB can lead to overall enhanced liquidity and visibility in global capital markets," said President and CEO Darren Blaney. "The Treaty Creek project in BC's prolific Golden Triangle is turning into a world class project that deserves as wide a coverage as possible."

Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with gold and silver properties in British Columbia, Canada.

The Company has an interest in the Treaty Creek property, a joint venture project with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm located in BC's prolific "Golden Triangle".

The Company also holds the Austruck-Bonanza gold property located near Kamloops.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Company is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

