Poko Innovations Inc. Launches Its Daily SPF50 Moisturizer With Rob Kearney

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Poko Innovations Inc. ("Poko") or the "Company") (CSE:POKO), is pleased to announce that it is pleased to announce a new addition to its skincare line, the Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser, which was created with rugby legend Rob Kearney. In addition to this they have been able to showcase the new launch at the Christmas Cosmetic Gift & Trade Show in the RDS Dublin in May.

An important aspect of Poko's partnership with Kearney is the rugby legend's collaboration with Poko on new products to support its existing skincare range, which is how the Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser was conceived. Poko stockists have already pre-ordered this product to include in their existing Poko range and are excited to launch the Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser in stores this week.

"I really wanted to create a product that was a daily moisturiser and also protected you from the sun too, and you know as men sometimes we find it a little bit more convenient as well, hence why this product has SPF 50 for UVA and UVB protection to help minimise signs of ageing," Kearney said.

Poko and Rob created this quintessential daily SPF cream with the knowledge that sun damage can wreak havoc on the skin, causing dryness, dark marks, fine lines and, in some cases, skin cancer. Whether the sun is out, or it's a rainy, overcast day, UVA and UVB rays can still impact our skin.

"Because I was a sportsperson and spending so much time outdoors, I think a lot of us back then, including myself, neglected our skin, and if it was windy or rainy outside, we thought that we didn't probably need to protect our skin when in fact, it's the opposite," Rob added.

As one of Ireland's most decorated and well-loved athletes, Kearny knows what it's like to train in all weather conditions, and he feels an easy routine for protecting against sun damage is essential. Kearny wanted to launch this moisturiser with Poko because of the misconception that our skin only needs protection when the sun is out - he wants to educate people that skin needs protection on a daily basis, no matter the weather. Kearny was adamant the moisturiser utilised UVA & UVB protection, making it an easy product to bring into any routine, protecting skin and doing everything a moisturizer of the highest quality can do for skin.

Poko uses important active ingredients in its Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser, including marrubium vulgare (White Horehound) and venuceane to keep skin looking youthful and fresh. Marrubium vulgare minimises the appearance of blackheads and refines the structure of the skin, leaving it soft and smooth; it protects the skin from contamination and cleanses the cells of pollutants. White horehound also strengthens the skin's barrier while activating natural antioxidants, renewing cells and reducing inflammation.

Poko's new Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser protects your skin from the sun and clears and hydrates without leaving any residue on your skin. It takes care of everything, allowing you to enjoy the outdoors without having to worry about your skin.

"This innovative moisturiser is something the team is very proud to be launching with Rob Kearney, as sun damage can have severe effects on your skin and health,"said Justine O'Hanlon, Co-Founder of Poko. "It was very important for us that the product was suitable for daily use, continued to work on skin improvement and was lightweight enough to wear under make-up, as well as protecting you against the sun".

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global sun care products market in 2019 was $13.03 billion and is projected to reach $16.84 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.5%. It is predicted initiatives pushed by cancer care and cancer charity organisations running awareness campaigns about the importance of sun protection will boost demand for SPF products. With Rob Kearney's social media following of over 500K, Poko has placed itself in a good starting position in the market by targeting men and by partnering with a reputable professional athlete such as Rob Kearney who works and trains outdoors in all weather conditions. With Poko's aim to provide sustainable skincare, the company has made a conscious decision to package the new product in a biodegradable, recyclable sugarcane tube, thereby making the company's Daily SPF 50 Moisturiser good for both skin and for the environment. This packaging decision has also improved the margins on the product, as the tube is a cost-effective alternative to glass. Poko Daily SPF50 Moisturiser is available at selected pharmacies nationwide or online at www.pokobeauty.com for only €24.95/£19.96.

The Poko team showcased the new product launch, alongside its existing range, at the Christmas Cosmetic Gift & Trade Show in the RDS Dublin in mid-May. The trade show is one of the most important annual pharmacy and cosmetic events in Ireland. The show is exclusively for trade buyers and can only be exhibited by members of the Cosmetic Association in Ireland. It is the largest trade fair for the Pharmacy, Beauty and Gift sectors under one roof.

Poko was met with enthusiasm and positivity by leading pharmacies and prominent distributors in the sector, having secured meetings with UniPhar and Wholefoods to further discuss potential distribution and partnerships. The event also resulted in 10 new stockists signing up to Poko on the day and new and existing stockists placing pre orders ahead of the EU Fathers Day shopping event for the new Hydrate & Protect set. The set consists of Poko's new Daily SPF50 Moisturiser & Soothing Serum as the perfect skincare kit for outdoor lovers, cyclists, runners, hikers and gardeners. The kit prominently features Rob Kearney and has been an exciting addition to the Poko product range for resellers.

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem. The Poko Group has is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and Supplements white label opportunities. Its CBD edibles range is Novel Foods listed in the UK Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/.

