Alphinat, Inc.: Alphinat Announces SmartGuide Solutions Chosen by A Third Canadian Province to Deliver a Greenhouse Gas Registry Solution

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces, in partnership with a major Canadian IT Consulting firm, that SmartGuide has been chosen by one of Canada's most populous provinces to develop a Greenhouse Gas Registry that addresses the specific requirements of the province to report, track and monitor greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are pleased that this large industrial province has entrusted us to help in the fight against the harmful effects of greenhouse gases" says Denis Michaud, Chief Solutions and Security Officer at Alphinat "and we look forward to delivering the solution within their tight deadlines" he added.

"Our SmartGHGR.ca solution greatly diminishes delivery risks for our clients by leveraging common components and integrating with our clients existing IT investments," said Curtis Page, CEO at Alphinat

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadened its horizons by now counting four main areas of solution delivery:

1) SmartGuide® Portal Edition for Dynamics 3651 has optimized the way that clients can now create and easily deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises.

2) SmartGuide® GreenHouse Gas Registry solutions (SmartGHGR.ca) is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gas. Alphinat currently has three provincial clients leveraging SmartGHRG.ca solution.

3) SmartGuide® Claims solutions (SmartClaims.ca) were developed in conjunction with a major IT consulting partner, which offers unparalleled productivity to federal, state and municipal clients for financial claims applications, adjudication and settlements for financial compensation and class action settlements with customizable citizen-facing services and internal applications.

4) SmartGuide® CIVIC Portal for Municipal Services, Permits & Licensing and SmartGuide® Municipal Cloud are Municipal Cloud and on-premises solutions. These are used to make it easy for municipal clients to access, update, submit and make payments as part of back office business processes that require secure, robust portal and easy to use digital services for both municipalities and their citizens.

All of the above solutions are available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises.

About Alphinat

At Alphinat, we are driven by the passion to make application development easy for everyone. We empower people with the knowledge and the vision of how a finished application should look and behave to be involved from start to end of the development of the process. After all, what better way to ensure a favourable outcome than to provide those closest to an application's end-users with a vested interest in its success throughout its development?

T: (514) 398-9799 F: (514) 398-9353 www.alphinat.com

2000 Peel Street, Suite 680 Montreal, (Quebec)

Canada H3A 2W5

That's why we bring you new ways to empower the right people at the right time throughout the application development process. At the same time, we're constantly working to reduce the need to code in order to make application development and maintenance simpler and less error-prone.

So, whether you choose to develop your applications with the help of our low-code platform SmartGuide®, kickstart your project using one of our pre-built apps or engage us or one of our partners to do the work for you, we're here to help you deploy better applications in record time. Visit us at https://www.alphinat.com for more information. We look forward to hearing from you.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this document, including those that express management's expectations or estimations with regard to the Company's future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" as understood by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are, of necessity, based on a certain number of estimates and hypotheses; while management considers these to be accurate at the time they are expressed, they are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and risks on the commercial, economic and competitive levels. We advise readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other known and unknown factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause significant differences between actual results and those described in forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's capacity to increase acceptance of its products on the market, and to penetrate new markets; the potential existence of defects or undetected problems in the Company's products; the Company's ability to manage its growth; the Company's ability to compete with others; potential commitments; maintaining the Company's intellectual property rights and defending against litigation putting those rights in question; the Company's reliance on the knowledge of its key personnel; and the Company's access to sufficient capital to finance its future needs. This is a partial and non-exhaustive list of factors that could bear on any of our forward-looking statements. Investors are advised to not rely unduly on the forward-looking statements. This advisory applies to all forward-looking statements, whether expressed orally or in writing, attributed to Alphinat or to any individual expressing them in the name of the Company. The Company is under no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or other circumstances. Risks and uncertainties that bear on the Company are described in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1) Dynamics 365 is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation

T: (514) 398-9799 F: (514) 398-9353 www.alphinat.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Curtis Page

Chief Executive Officer Alphinat Inc.

(514) 398-9799 ext 225

SOURCE: Alphinat, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/703684/Alphinat-Announces-SmartGuideR-Solutions-Chosen-by-A-Third-Canadian-Province-to-Deliver-a-Greenhouse-Gas-Registry-Solution