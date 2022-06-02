smartTrade Technologies has appointed Michael Henssler as its London-based President and Chief Operating Officer.

Michael will be responsible for the running of all smartTrade's field operations including sales, pre-sales and client engagement. He brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software and capital markets, most recently as General Manager of Finastra's Treasury, Capital Markets and Risk (TCM) business unit. Prior to this he held a number of roles including engineering support, implementation consulting, pre-sales, business development and product management for a range of platforms including Kondor, Sophis, Summit and Opics.

David Vincent, smartTrade's Co-Founder and CEO said, "Michael will be an invaluable addition to the Executive Leadership Team. He is a proven technology executive with a unique depth of operational experience and a firm commitment to customer success. I am confident that he brings the skills required to meet smartTrade's growth ambitions as we build on our recent success."

Michael Henssler said, "I am excited to be joining smartTrade as it enters its next phase of growth. I believe strongly in putting the customer at the heart of everything we do and I look forward to working with the entire smartTrade team as we leverage our innovative technology, our global talent pool and our strong momentum to carry the company to the next level."

Michael holds a BA in Finance and Accounting from ICHEC, Brussels and an MBA from Solvay Business School, Brussels.

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies is a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through our cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end solution.

smartTrade in-house hosted solutions support Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Crypto and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers, enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments and multi-channel distribution.

smartTrade supports a variety of regulated and un-regulated Financial Institutions.

To learn more, visit www.smart-trade.net.

