Forsta, an industry-leading global provider of market research, customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX) technology, today announced the launch of its Human Experience (HX) Partner Program for Market Research Agencies (MRAs). This comprehensive program will enable MRAs to offer their clients fully white labeled, integrated Voice of the Customer (VoC) programs hosted on the award-winning Forsta technology platform.

Forsta developed the HX Partner program in response to the market's growth and demand for MRAs to provide more robust CX and VoC programs to their clients, in addition to traditional surveys and customer satisfaction reports. The HX Partner Program enables MRAs to offer their corporate clients the ability to: collect data through various channels (including, but not limited to, digital, native mobile, SMS and website); report on data in agency and client customized views; and identify trends that drive action and business outcomes.

"Market research is evolving, as new technologies and consumer behaviors emerge that provide innovative ways to engage with customers to gain valuable insights, and market research agencies need to quickly expand their offerings to stay ahead of this change," said Tobi Andersson, Managing Director, Market Research, Forsta. "Forsta's HX Partner Program provides market research agencies with a 'plug-and-play' solution that instantly expands their service offering and business opportunities, without having to build the technology themselves or involve Forsta in any branding, contracting, billing or negotiation processes. We're offering a truly white labeled solution, providing our MRA partners with all the necessary tools to run a successful CX program on their own."

For market research agency clients and their customers, the HX Partner Program includes access to a dedicated Partner Manager, CX consultants, solution architects, a CX implementation team, sales enablement, training, certifications and additional options.

"Forsta has a successful track record of partnering with our enterprise CX and EX customers to white label our technology, and we're excited to now extend this partnership opportunity to market research agencies," said Giles Whiting, Managing Director, VoC/E, Forsta. "It's a great way to empower our customers to serve their clients in more holistic manner, without introducing any new brands or service agreements. Forsta doesn't need to be in the spotlight; when our partners win, we win."

Forsta is named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Voice of the Customer and has empowered more than 3,000 client and household brands with the data and tools necessary to improve human experiences across the board, placing the company in an opportune position to provide these kinds of services to their customers, as well as their customers' customers.

