London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Finance research site NimbleFins has updated its report of the top 10 car insurance companies UK by market share for 2022.

The report compared levels of gross written premiums for motor vehicle insurance from 2021 regulatory reports, as well as an analysis of annual reports and risk management reports.

Key Findings of the Report

According to NimbleFins' analysis of 2021 accounting and regulatory reporting figures, Admiral Group retains the number 1 spot as the top car insurance company in the UK with an estimated 14% market share. In 2021, Admiral Group wrote £2,237 million of motor insurance gross written premiums. The company also ranked as the largest UK motor insurer the previous year.

In addition to the Admiral brand, the group includes Bell, Diamond, elephant.co.uk, and Gladiator motor insurance.

Admiral Group was one of the only large motor insurance companies to grow their book last year, achieving a 5% increase in gross written premiums and insuring 4.97 million vehicles in 2021.

The report highlighted one notable change to Admiral's product offering for the year: the launch of delivery driver insurance.

Erin Yurday, Co-founder of NimbleFins, said: "UK motorists are legally required to have hire & reward insurance to cover any paid delivery driving or courier work, but hire & reward for cars has not traditionally been available directly from the big retail insurers. Admiral is leading the pack through their launch of hire & reward car insurance to delivery drivers and couriers in October 2021. Before this offering, Admiral customers wanting to work as a delivery driver or courier would have to buy top-up hire & reward cover from another company such as Zego to supplement their personal motor insurance - or cancel their Admiral policy and buy an alternative annual policy from a specialist covering both their hire & reward and personal driving."

According to the report, Direct Line Group ranked as the second-largest motor insurance company in the UK. In 2021 they wrote £1,730 million of gross motor insurance premiums and achieved an estimated 10.8% share of the UK motor insurance market.

Direct Line Group includes the eponymous Direct Line brand as well as Churchill and Darwin brands, which are primarily sold through the price comparison website (PCW) channel. Darwin is a relatively new brand that launched in 2019 and sold over 135,000 policies in 2021.

While they held the number 2 spot for 2021, Direct Line Group did lose motor insurance customers last year. The number of in-force motor insurance policies dropped 2.2% to 4.0 million and their motor-related gross written premiums dropped by 1.7%.

The report found that financial services provider Aviva ranked as the third-largest motor insurance company in the UK for 2021 with £1,677 gross written premium (GWP). Aviva grew their motor insurance GWP by 1.5% in 2021 and achieved an estimated market share of 10.5% for motor insurance. Aviva's market share is therefore very close to the 10.8% market share of Direct Line Group, which ranked second on the list of top insurers.

Rounding out the top 10 largest motor insurance companies in the UK were Hastings, AXA, LV=, esure, RSA, Ageas, and NFU Mutual.

NimbleFins further analysed the top 10 largest motor insurance companies in a separate data study to find the best and cheapest, comparing them on cost as well as customer satisfaction and features.

In a data study of the best cheap car insurance companies NimbleFins analysed premium costs for sample motorists and found that AXA was the cheapest car insurance provider in the UK for motorists with good driving histories, but that Admiral was the cheapest overall across a range of driver profiles. Additionally, the study analysed Trustpilot customer reviews, Defaqto scores and Fairer Finance scores to determine that LV= ranks as the best car insurance provider for features and customer satisfaction.

The NimbleFins report assumed a UK motor insurance market size of £16 billion, which is based on the 2019 State of the Market Report issued by the Association of British Insurers (https://www.abi.org.uk).

