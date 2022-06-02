Incap Corporation:: Incap Slovakia opened new production machinery in Námestovo

Incap Corporation Press release 2 June 2022 at 3:00 p.m.

Incap Slovakia opened new production machinery in Námestovo

Incap Slovakia opened a new selective soldering machine and a new SMT line in its Námestovo factory to be able to change the production setup according to the customer's needs.

Incap Slovakia invested EUR 1.4 million to replace one of the current SMT (surface-mount technology) lines and to add a new selective soldering machine to the factory's equipment. According to Miroslav Michalik, Managing Director of Incap Slovakia, the investment is done through an operational renting model, which suits the company's fast and agile production processes. The new machinery was opened with a ceremony on 29 April 2022 and is already in operation.

"Our product mix and variety of customer projects require us to provide high flexibility while constantly increasing our production capacity and maintaining the highest quality of the products. Therefore, the renting model suits our factory as it allows us to offer our customers fast and high-value service while maintaining our competitive advantage," Michalik explained. "With these upgrades, we will make a step to be ready for Industry 4.0 that will drive our efficiency and product quality improvements."

The new SMT line was provided to Incap Slovakia by SMT Renting and will include the latest placement technology. "Our SMT line will assure our core competence of building PCBAs, the "heart" of the electronic products, and will be used for placement and soldering of SMD parts on raw PCBs. By upgrading our line, we will increase the line placement capacity from 20,000 to 50,000 placements in an hour," Michalik stated.

The new selective soldering machine was provided to Incap Slovakia by SMT Renting and allows mounting components which do not tolerate the heat of a conventional soldering process. Also, the components can be mounted on both sides of the circuit board where precise soldering is needed. "Since our offering as an EMS company is really wide, we must pay close attention to each customer's needs - how they develop their products and what they need for that. This kind of new equipment helps us offer the highest quality service, to be closer to our customers and make sure they succeed in their business," said Michalik.

Incap's factory in Slovakia, based in Námestovo, provides a competitive-cost volume manufacturing option for customers in addition to featuring a dedicated hall for the automotive business. The factory is experienced in electronics manufacturing since 2008, and it has 5,200 square meters of total floor space to serve customers from global companies with operations in Europe. Incap Slovakia provides specialist, niche PCB assembly, complete product build and electromechanical assemblies.

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap's share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.