London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Natural History Museum Consulting invites you to visit them at Booth #338 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Natural History Museum Consulting

Natural History Museum Consulting provides expert mineralogical, biodiversity, molecular and ecological services which directly correlate to the resilience of the mineral exploration and mining industry. We spotlight the importance of promoting biodiversity in offsetting the impacts of essential mining activities. Our world-class experts and unique expertise place our skills at the forefront of this ever-developing industry.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

For further information:

Natural History Museum Consulting

Robyn Fryer

+44 (0)20 7942 6183

nhmconsulting@nhm.ac.uk

www.nhm.ac.uk/consulting