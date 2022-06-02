Launch at CYTO 2022 in Philadelphia, June 3-7

METAFORA biosystems, a company that's leveraging its AI-powered flow cytometry platform to generate improved IVDs and more effective cell therapies, today announced the launch of METAflow, which offers the power of a highly advanced unsupervised algorithm suite through a simple, elegant workflow accessible to any user, from beginners to advanced users. A cloud-based software enabling automated multidimensional clustering of flow cytometry data, METAflow marks a dramatic advance over existing, suboptimal solutions regardless of data processing skills.

Vincent Petit, CEO of Metafora, said, "Scientists and biologists today analyze flow cytometry data either manually, through a so-called gating strategy, or through a mix of manual data preprocessing and the implementation of a series of algorithms. Multiple trial and error runs are required before finding the right settings, and getting relevant results. In contrast, METAflow offers a new way for users to reach their desired populations with only a few clicks. Our beta version has garnered a lot of praise in testing, and we look forward to rolling out METAflow to the wider research community."

METAFORA's team of cytometrists and mathematicians have successfully built a software with unmatched robustness and a seamless, comprehensive, user-friendly interface. In a nutshell, METAflow provides objective, reproducible, traceable results, all in a collaborative digital platform.

Metafora believes that METAflow will allow hundreds of thousands of flow cytometrists to move from cumbersome sequential manual gating to automated multidimensional clustering to obtain more objective data in a much, much shorter timeframe. Altogether, users will be empowered to mine and retrieve the best from increasing data sets generated by conventional, mass or spectral cytometry.

METAflow as an RUO is initially launched on the research market. The next step is a clinical grade version for use in clinical research and in routine settings.

Please visit us at our stand 344 at CYTO, the annual meeting of the International Society for Advancement of Cytometry, June 3-7, Philadelphia Convention Center, Philadelphia, PA.

About Metafora

METAFORA biosystems' proprietary reagents and state-of-the-art algorithms allow the detection of "metabolic reprogramming" induced during many disease processes. Evaluating and detecting anomalies in their energy needs, the company's innovative technology assesses the nutrient requirements of cells simply, rapidly and reproducibly.

The company is preparing the European launch in 2022 of its first diagnostic test, METAglut1, for the early diagnosis of De Vivo disease, a rare pediatric neurometabolic disorder for which early diagnosis can be transformative. In addition, Metafora is developing its IVD platform for a number of oncology indications. Beyond IVD, the company has two other pillars: AI software to support the deployment of flow cytometry assays, and a solution to increase the clinical efficacy of cell therapies and reduce manufacturing costs.

www.metafora-biosystems.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005521/en/

Contacts:

Vincent Petit, CEO

Phone: +33 6 76 71 61 14

Email: vincent.petit@metafora-biosystems.com