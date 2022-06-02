A Russian missile attack hit a 3.9 MW solar plant last week, damaging 416 solar panels and four string inverters.A 3.9 MW solar plant in Ukraine's Kharkiv region has partly resumed operations after suffering damages in a Russian missile attack on May 28. "Staff was able to disconnect the damaged strings and the 1.8 MW of power is now providing clean, green electricity to the grid," said Stanislav Ignatiev, the CEO of the company that owns the facility, Solar Generation. The Merefa solar plant, which is located 30 km south of Kharkiv, is the largest industrial solar station in the region. It provides ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...