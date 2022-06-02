Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Offers G2 Visual Alerts to Every School in the U.S.

Company Responds to Recent Tragic Events by Providing School Districts with Complimentary Subscription to its Security Solution

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, has offered a complimentary one-year (school year) subscription for its G2 Visual Alerts security solution to every school and school district in the U.S.

G2 Visual Alerts, part of the larger G2 Secure platform, is a cloud-based solution that can send visual alerts or announcements to any internet-enabled device within the school or district, disseminating a lockdown message throughout the building within seconds of an indicated threat.

"With the rise in school violence continuing across the nation, we felt compelled to make an impact on the education community by providing any schools with a proven security solution at no cost," said Magen McGahee, Chief Financial Officer of Galaxy. "The majority of our employees are either parents or grandparents of school age children, so it is a personal mission for all of us at Galaxy to make our schools safer for this generation of kids and beyond. Since most of our costs for the development of G2 Visual Alerts has already been accounted for in previous years, we are able to offer a solution to our community in a time of need without a large impact to us financially."

"Quick communication needs to be a key component in every school's security and safety plan," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "Galaxy's unique ability to help so many schools implement an efficient emergency communication plan, at a minimal impact to our company financially, made it an easy decision for us to enact this philanthropic effort. We hope that every school across the U.S. takes advantage of our offer to assist in their safety plans for the sake of our children and teachers."

A more detailed look at the product being offered is available via the video linked here. For more information on how you school can receive a complimentary copy of G2 Visual Alerts software, please fill out the request form here: https://www.galaxynext.us/va-2022-23/.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

