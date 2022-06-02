Growth Strategist Veteran Joins Plantable To Boost Business Growth

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) (OTCQB: PLBLF) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today announces it has finalized its senior management team with the hiring of James (Jim) Wachtel as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) effective June 2, 2022. Jim will lead all new business growth, adding to the Company's aggressive growth strategy, with a primary responsibility of driving Plantable's institutional partnership growth across self-funded employers, health plans, hospital systems, and other relevant organizations.

Jim joins Plantable with twenty-five years of proven sales leadership and growth strategy experience. Over the last fifteen years, Jim has focused successfully on pioneering new products and services in the health risk management, and employee benefits space helping self-funded employers, brokers, consultants, health plans and payors, manage health risks and reverse chronic disease states, with group sizes from small to tens of thousands of members.

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "I am thrilled to welcome Jim to Plantable in this very important role. Plantable brings a proven, turn-key solution that addresses one of the most pressing issues of our time - the reversal of the epidemic of chronic disease by changing dietary behavior. Jim brings a lifetime of experience working across insurers, health plans and self-insured corporates who bear the exploding cost of chronic disease. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Jim join the senior management team. This final and pivotal appointment now completes our senior hiring needs for the foreseeable future."

"I am very excited to join Plantable and to share the message around making healthy eating easy," said Jim Wachtel, Chief Growth Officer. "There have been countless products and strategies over the last 30 years to try and bend the trajectory of metabolic conditions that drive chronic disease, yet the incidence continues to grow. Finally, Plantable is on the scene to make it convenient and easy to eat better and support the reduction of the metabolic drivers of rampant health risks."

