Lacework Announces Expanded Workload Security to Cover More Environments, Including Support for Windows Servers

New coverage of Windows Server and expanded coverage for Linux, Kubernetes, and PaaS environments makes it easier to improve visibility across dynamic cloud workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the Polygraph Data Platform has been enhanced with new capabilities to monitor and secure more runtime environments and workloads, across all active hosts, containers, and application language libraries in customer environments. This comprehensive coverage now includes support for Windows Server operating systems, additional Linux operating systems, and more container and Platform as a Service (PaaS) environments.

The cloud offers organizations both choice and flexibility. When choosing public, private, or hybrid cloud, organizations need the same flexibility to choose how to deploy security and how to monitor workloads to meet their security and compliance needs. Through the Polygraph Data Platform, Lacework enables customers to combine agentless and agent-based approaches to collect data about their unique environment in the most efficient way, providing better visibility across their environment to identify, prioritize, and take action on all risks that exist. To truly secure their applications and data and meet the requirements of new regulations that are driving the need for continuous monitoring and rapid compliance, organizations need continuous visibility across their workloads - with the breadth to cover more environments and the depth to see and understand what's happening in every workload.

With comprehensive workload monitoring and protection, Lacework closes visibility gaps, enables organizations to deploy workloads securely in the environments of their choosing, reduces risk, and accurately detects unusual activity for maximum protection - without alert fatigue. As a result, organizations can be confident their workloads remain properly configured, monitored for threats, and compliant.

The Lacework agent is optimized to handle the scale, velocity, and temporal nature of a broad range of cloud environments. The agent continuously monitors all hosts, containers, and Kubernetes components, offering runtime threat detection, file integrity monitoring, host-based intrusion detection, and vulnerability scans, with minimal impact to the host. In addition, all runtime, network, application, process, and user activity is logged to gain a consolidated view of critical event details. Lacework is the only company that delivers a comprehensive security solution across a customer's development and runtime environments.

Lacework now supports the following operating systems:

Windows Server: New support extends runtime workload visibility and threat detection to Windows Server OS in the cloud or on-premises.

New support extends runtime workload visibility and threat detection to Windows Server OS in the cloud or on-premises. Linux: Building on an extensive list of previously supported systems, Lacework now supports Flatcar Container Linux and Rancher OS, which are lightweight operating systems optimized for running containers.

In addition, Lacework announced expanded support for the following environments:

Kubernetes: Added support for Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift on AWS (ROSA) , Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE), and Linkerd. This provides coverage for both on-premises and managed Kubernetes workloads, and gives visibility into Kubernetes clusters, nodes, pods, and containers.

Added support for Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenShift on , Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE), and Linkerd. This provides coverage for both on-premises and managed Kubernetes workloads, and gives visibility into Kubernetes clusters, nodes, pods, and containers. PaaS: In addition to existing support for AWS Elastic Container Solution (ECS) on Fargate, Lacework now supports AWS Elastic Beanstalk, which is a workload PaaS offering commonly used to manage containers and deploy applications.

"To help customers harness the power of cloud quickly and safely, Lacework is constantly expanding its ecosystem to support a wider set of cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments," said Adam Leftik, VP of Product, Lacework. "By combining agentless and agent-based approaches in a single cloud security platform, Lacework customers have the freedom to work across complex, varied cloud architecture without worrying about security and compliance."

