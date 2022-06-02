Flower Pots and Planters Market to Reach $1.5 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in private real consumption expenditure on various home décor and home textile products and surge in adoption of houseplants in vertical garden settings drive the growth of the global flower pots and planters market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Flower Pots and Planters Market by Product Type (Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Stone, Wood, Others), by End User (Households, Commercial), by Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution, E Commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030". According to the report, the global flower pots and planters industry generated $978.7 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $1.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in private real consumption expenditure on various home décor and home textile products and surge in adoption of houseplants in vertical garden settings drive the growth of the global flower pots and planters market. However, increase in cost of raw materials including ceramic & metal and stringent regulations on production and import of raw materials such as wood and plastic hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various physiological, aesthetic, environmental, and economical benefits associated with vertical garden are expected presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global flower pots and planters market, owing to implementation of the global lockdown.

Factors such as decline in consumption expenditure, fall in value of imports, and decline in the growth rate of homeware industry decreased the sale of flower pots and planters during the pandemic. This, in turn, hampered the market growth.

However, the market is going to recover soon in 2022.

The plastic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global flower pots and planters market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to high durability, cost effectiveness, high resilience, and easy availability of plastic flower pots and planters at convenience stores. However, the metal segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. High durability and strength of metal pots make them more appealing to consumers who are inclined toward home decoration and aesthetics of the living environment. Thus, metal has been gaining significant traction in the flower pots and planter market.

The households segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the households segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global flower pots and planters market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in expenditure on home decor products, rise in disposable income, and increase in adoption of luxury lifestyle. However, the commercial segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in use of flower pots and planters in the hospitality industry and other commercial spaces including airports, bus stands, and railway station are likely to influence the growth of the flower pots and planters market during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global flower pots and planters market. The millennials are gaining interest in gardening, and they are investing their time in buying plant seeds and engaging themselves in gardening activities, which in turn, drive the growth in the region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in disposable income, increase in expenditure on home decor products, use of flower pots and planters in the hospitality industry, and surge in travel and tourism activities.

Leading Market Players

Ado Urban Furniture

Amop Synergies

Ashley Furniture Industries

Atech

CROWD

Elho B.V.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kone Crafts

Planters Unlimited

The HC Companies

