Copper Prince property contains two former copper producers - the Prince Mine and the Gerrelts Adit

Historical Drilling returned copper values ranging from 1.0% to 4.8% over core lengths of 2.5m to 14.5m

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Big Red Mining Corp. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J) (the "Company" or "Big Red") is pleased to announce the continuation of exploration on its Properties in the Algoma area near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The main Dobie Lake Copper Property has been expanded by approximately 520 Hectares with the addition of the Copper Prince Property to the south. As a result of the Area of Influence negotiated as part of the Option agreement signed with Rich Copper Exploration Corp. (Dated February 25, 2021) the Copper Prince project has been added to Dobie Lake Copper Property.





Location of Copper Prince Property in Relation to Dobie Lake Copper Property

The Copper Prince property contains two former copper producers - the Prince Mine and the Gerrelts Adit.

The Prince Mine contains an adit at least 200 Meters ("m") long which follows a zone of mineralized quartz veins in an east-west direction, while the Garrelts Adit appears to intersect a wide zone of multiple quartz veins and breccia containing copper mineralization. Both areas also have trenching, drilling, and sampling from past work and have returned high-grade copper results from past work.

At the Prince Mine the principal vein has been traced for a length of 350m, and ranges in width from 2.4m to 6.0m. There are four mineralized shoots on surface, as follows: (1) 150m long, 2.0m wide, averaging 3% Copper ("Cu"); (2) 18m long, 3.4m wide, averaging 1.9 % Cu; (3) 13.7m long, 2.0m wide, averaging 2.3% Cu; (4) 35.5m long, 3.02m wide, averaging 0.9% Cu. Nine drill holes drilled in 1929 gave copper values ranging from 1.0% to 4.8% over core lengths of 2.5m to 14.5m. Weighted average of trench samples taken from the zone 150m west of Rackey Lake was 4.1% Cu, 0.03 oz/ton (0.97 g/t) Au over 2.14m. Weighted average of 4 drill holes under trenches was 2.7% Cu, 0.03 oz/ton (0.97 g/t) Au over 2.77m.





The Prince Mine Adit

The Gerrelts Adit was developed by J.E. Gerrelts in the early 1970's to access a series of quartz veins which had been discovered by prospectors and drilled in the 1960's.

The adit is seen in the base of a 25m high cliff.





The Gerrelts Adit at the foot of a cliff with multiple quartz veins

The vein system was tested by drilling in 1965 by at least 8 drill holes which intersected breccia zones up to 15m wide which averaged over 0.3% Cu and had 1.5m intersections up to 1% Cu.

The mineralization comprises of a series of veins and stockworks containing Chalcopyrite. The mineralized zone has been traced by drilling and IP for over 1000m in an east-west direction. The historical records show that the adit extends at least 25m in an east-west direction with a 45m crosscut to the south. There is no record of the geology of the adit or crosscut but the waste pile contains abundant quartz material with chalcopyrite and malachite-stained rocks.





Malachite from the Gerrelts Adit

A program of ground geophysics is planned to trace the extent of the copper mineralized systems identified in the two adits.

Jag Sandhu, President of Big Red stated "we are very pleased with the amount of copper our Algoma project continues to reveal. The Copper Prince Property is a welcome addition to our plans, and we are confident it will yield significant copper results"

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information reported in this news release. Mr. Atkinson is not independent of the Company as he is a member of the Board of Directors of Big Red.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Bid Red is focussed on discovering metals required for the clean energy revolution. Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 169 claims totaling 8,600 Acres (35 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jag Sandhu, CEO and President 778-218-9638

