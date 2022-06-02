Nassau, Bahamas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate recently announced the winners of their global performance awards, with Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas completing a clean sweep of the annual honors. With four top producers earning the coveted Better Homes and Gardens Emerald Elite and Platinum awards, MCR Bahamas once again has established itself as one of the premier real estate firms in the world.





Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas is the #1 luxury real estate firm in The Bahamas, a full-service brokerage that specializes in the sales and rentals of luxury homes, condos, and real estate - including private islands, waterfront property, and high-profile lots in exclusive communities throughout The Bahamas.

With a focus on building authentic relationships and a strong community among people relocating to the islands, Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas guides prospective buyers and sellers through the entire transaction. Among the winners of the global performance awards were founder and CEO Mario Carey, managing partner and broker, Tim Rodland, broker Danny Lowe, and partner Timothy Smith.





Carey, Rodland, and Lowe each took home the Emerald Elite Award, the highest performance distinction available. It is based on rigorous standards including total closed units and gross commission income (GCI) and is reserved for the top 3% of Better Homes and Gardens independent agents worldwide.





Timothy Smith also earned a prestigious award, accepting the Platinum Status Award - an impressive ranking which honors the top 6% of producers from around the world.

"The awards acknowledge the achievement of top performers within the franchise network based on stringent criteria in the categories of total closed units or sales volume," explains Better Homes and Gardens.

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network includes over 12,600 independent sales associates and approximately 410 offices across the globe. Among the massive network of sales professionals and real estate firms, Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas has emerged as one of the very best in the world - a distinction that the MCR Bahamas team recognizes and celebrates.

"I am really proud of all of our team," Rodland says. "Especially these agents who were awarded with top distinctions recognized globally within the brand."





According to Carey, market conditions were a strong contributing factor. Throughout the islands, buyers were arriving and ready to make key investments, leading to an increase in demand that often outweighed supply.

"We had buyers and investors flocking to our shores like we've never seen before to get a piece of what The Bahamas has to offer," Carey says, calling the interest in turnkey property in The Bahamas "unprecedented," including interest in private islands.





All the winners - Carey, Rodland, Lowe and Smith - agreed the COVID pandemic had been a positive juggernaut for change.

After sweeping the 2022 global performance awards, Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas is looking forward to even greater successes in the year ahead.

Better Homes and Gardens MCR Bahamas is a luxury real estate agency serving clients throughout The Bahamas. To learn more about the company, visit www.bettermcrbahamas.com.



