Devo Technology: Devo Announces $100 Million Funding Round Led by Eurazeo to Fuel Global Expansion and Acquisitions

Cloud-Native Logging and Security Analytics Leader Boosts Valuation to $2 Billion

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 02, 2022, the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced $100 million in Series F funding at a valuation of $2 billion. Eurazeo -a leading global investment firm with over $30 billion in assets under management-led the round, and all other existing investors-Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures-also participated. Additionally, ISAI Cap Venture provided a strategic investment in the round. The round brings the total capital raised to more than $500 million. The new funding will fuel growth in new regions and verticals, accelerate Devo's delivery of the "autonomous SOC" and fund potential new M&A expansion.



The funding round comes on the heels of Devo's acquisition of Kognos , the AI-powered threat hunting pioneer, which marked a key step in delivering what Devo calls the autonomous SOC- complete visibility, automation, analytics, and open access to community expertise and content.

"Security teams are facing more threats than ever-regardless of industry or geography-and that challenge is compounded by the difficulty of hiring and retaining talent, a lack of visibility into the full attack surface, and the speed and scale necessary to keep up with not just growing threats, but the growth of their organizations," said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Devo. "This round of funding allows us to deliver on the autonomous SOC through continued innovation of our technology, expand to more regions to serve more customers, and consider more M&A opportunities. We're thrilled to have instilled such confidence in our investors that they continue to support our innovation and the value we deliver to customers."

Devo will continue to drive expansion in new verticals and geographies, particularly the public sector and the Asia-Pacificit was designated as Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In-Process" and expects to reach full authorization in the fall of 2022. Devo has also seen substantial growth in the APAC region, including adding energy provider Powerco as a customer and deploying an in-region AWS environment for customers and partners.

"Devo has proven to be a disruptive force in the security analytics market and we believe in its vision to fundamentally change the way organizations secure their data," said Guillaume d'Audiffret, Managing Director at Eurazeo, who joins the Devo Board. "It is setting a pace for innovation that will enable its customers to meet the ever-growing challenges facing security teams and we look forward to continuing our work together with Devo and fellow investors to further develop its market leadership."

The round comes as Devo closes out an impressive fiscal year of aggressive growth, including:

Nearly 100% annual revenue growth

Nearly 100% customer growth for the year, including Sonos, AT&T, and Unisys

Achieving FedRAMP "In-Process" status, and adding public sector customers including Ivy Tech Community College and Oklahoma University

Surpassing 500 employees across North America, Europe, and APAC, including 91 new hires so far in 2022

Acquisition of Kognos, an AI-powered security automation innovator

Launch of Devo Exchange, a community-based application marketplace for Devo customers and partners

The funding announcement coincides with the launch of a newly established team of security researchers and data scientists to form Devo SciSec, led by Chief Technology Officer, Gunter Ollmann.

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

