Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Climeon AB (276/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Climeon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 14, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CLIME TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018015612 Order book ID: 259029 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Climeon AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CLIME BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018015620 Order book ID: 259030 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB