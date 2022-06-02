Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
WKN: A2DYEG ISIN: SE0009973548 Ticker-Symbol: DCL 
Tradegate
02.06.22
14:35 Uhr
0,711 Euro
-0,045
-5,95 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2022 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Climeon AB (276/22)

With effect from June 03, 2022, the subscription rights in Climeon AB will be
traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including June 14, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CLIME TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018015612              
Order book ID:  259029                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from June 03, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Climeon AB will
be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CLIME BTA B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018015620              
Order book ID:  259030                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
