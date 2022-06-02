Pricefx, the global leader in cloud-native pricing software, today announced it has won four Gold-level awards for its outstanding product technology and performance. These awards recognize Pricefx's innovative technology in a variety of sectors and use cases that help customers maximize margins, increase profits and close deals.

Pricefx was honored with the Gold Stevie Award for Best Financial Management Solution and another Gold Stevie for Best Manufacturing Solution in the 2022 American Business Awards. This is the first year the company has received a Gold designation for its products. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Pricefx enables finance leaders to future-proof their financial planning and market position with insightful and measurable analysis based on reliable data. With powerful AI-based business tools, finance teams can test and validate their long-term strategies. Pricefx gives manufacturers complete insight into their value chain and the speed and precision to price accordingly.

Additionally, Pricefx won the Gold Globee for Best SaaS Solution for Sales in the 2022 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Success Excellence Awards and the Gold Globee for Best Configure Price Quote (CPQ) in the 2022 Information Technology World Awards. The Globee Awards receive hundreds of applications each year and honor individuals, teams and companies who set industry benchmarks for excellence.

Pricefx enables sales teams to respond to requests faster, quote with higher accuracy and confidence and win more deals. With an error-free CPQ capability, pricing simulations and calculations, sales teams can deliver unmatched response times to pricing inquiries and quote creations. The company has also been honored with other recent award wins, including receiving the 2022 SAP Pinnacle Award in the SAP Store Category.

"These coveted industry awards validate the Pricefx has the most innovative pricing platform on the planet," said Toby Davidson, Chief Product and Technology Officer for Pricefx. "No other pricing platform has won as many awards in the last year. Our innovative pricing solutions elevate pricing from the tactical to the strategic making Pricefx an absolute must-have for businesses grappling with supply chain issues, inflation and an uncertain economic outlook."

