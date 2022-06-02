Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
WKN: 549309 ISIN: DE0005493092 Ticker-Symbol: BVB 
Xetra
02.06.22
16:00 Uhr
4,112 Euro
-0,006
-0,15 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0984,10816:18
4,1004,11016:18
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2022 | 15:56
101 Leser

(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Updated Guidance for the 2021/2022 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / On 25 February 2022 (see ad hoc disclosure from the same date), Borussia Dortmund published its forecast of a consolidated net loss of EUR 17.0 -24.0 million for the 2021/2022 financial year.

This guidance can no longer be achieved.

Borussia Dortmund now forecasts a consolidated net loss of EUR 25.0 - 29.0 million for the 2021/2022 financial year. The forecast deterioration of the earnings situation for the 2021/2022 financial year is due mainly to the premature departure of the former head coach and his coaching staff. Today, the parties reached an agreement in principle on the financial terms of the early termination of the employment contracts which were originally due to expire on 30 June 2024. In particular, this resulted in a one-off write-down in the mid-seven-digit range for the 2021/2022 financial year, which will nevertheless be fully offset by a corresponding decrease in write-downs over the two subsequent financial years.

This new guidance is subject to any adjusting events that may occur in the period until the financial statements are finalised and information that eventually may arise after the reporting period during the audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2021/2022 financial year.

Dortmund, 02.06.2022

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
0231/ 90 20 - 2746
aktie@bvb.de

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703691/Updated-Guidance-for-the-20212022-Financial-Year

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
