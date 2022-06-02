Specifica, a privately held antibody engineering company focused on innovative in vitro antibody libraries and discovery tools, today announced an agreement with the global healthcare company Sanofi under which Specifica's patented Generation 3 Antibody Discovery Platform will be transferred to Sanofi. The comprehensive technology transfer package will enable the integration of Specifica's Gen 3 platform into Sanofi's antibody discovery programs.

"We are absolutely delighted to partner with Sanofi and their cutting-edge antibody discovery teams by providing our complete antibody discovery platform through a combination of Gen 3 libraries, antibody optimization solutions, and integrated discovery tools," said Ken Sharples, CEO and co-founder of Specifica. "We look forward to the realization of our collaboration with Sanofi as they continue to pursue the development of life-changing treatments."

Specifica's Gen 3 libraries combine clinically validated antibody frameworks with compatible binding loop sequences (CDRs) from natural human antibodies that have been purged of sequence-based developability liabilities. The Gen 3 discovery platform consistently yields a broad diversity of specific and developable antibodies with very high affinities, thereby avoiding downstream hit-to-lead optimization bottlenecks such as affinity maturation and developability optimization.

About Specifica

Specifica is a rapidly growing antibody engineering company specializing in the creation of exceptional antibody libraries, using next-generation sequencing for quality control at all steps of construction and validation. Specifica's patented Generation 3 Antibody Library Discovery Platform yields drug-like antibodies directly from selections, minimizing the need for downstream affinity and biophysical engineering. Specifica provides its partners with exclusive libraries, each created from a unique donor diversity set not used for any other library, ensuring that each Gen 3 library is one of a kind. Specifica offers antibody library platforms in Fab, scFv and VHH formats. In addition to in-house antibody library designs, Specifica also collaborates closely with partners to create custom libraries in which essential elements are optimized according to partner needs. The power of the Generation 3 Platform may be accessed by engaging Specifica to execute antibody discovery and optimization campaigns, or by full transfer of the platform technology. Additionally, Specifica recently introduced AbXtractTM, a powerful suite of antibody informatics tools, through its software partner OpenEye. Specifica is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

