Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PHAQ ISIN: CA00810C1032 Ticker-Symbol: 2QZ 
Frankfurt
02.06.22
16:45 Uhr
0,121 Euro
+0,009
+8,04 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS
AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AETHER CATALYST SOLUTIONS INC0,121+8,04 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.