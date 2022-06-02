Chinese scientists have developed an ultralight solar cell with perovskite film based on a 3-µm-thick polymer. It purportedly has a power conversion efficiency in line with that of perovskite cells of similar thickness.Researchers at Peking University in China have fabricated an ultrathin perovskite solar cell based on parylene C, a chlorinated poly(para-xylylene) polymer that withstands high temperatures, with low moisture permeability to moisture and remarkable electrical and physical properties. They used a commercially available 3-µm-thick parylene C and embedded it in the solar cell via a ...

