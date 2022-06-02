Today, Sarah Cannon Research Institute announced that it will highlight its latest cancer research insights through more than 140 abstracts and presentations at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago and online from June 3-7, 2022. Experts from across Sarah Cannon Research Institute's network will join oncology leaders from around the globe to discuss the latest research findings that are accelerating progress in the fight against cancer. As a leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute is presenting data from 75 early-phase studies.

"Collaboration is essential to how we accelerate progress in the fight against cancer, and we look forward to coming together with our colleagues in Chicago to discuss the latest advances in oncology research," said Howard A. "Skip" Burris III, MD, FACP, FACSO, President, Clinical Operations Chief Medical Officer, Sarah Cannon Research Institute. "With the variety of novel molecularly-targeted agents, immunotherapies, and cellular therapies in development, we are seeing a remarkable number of possibilities to truly transform care and personalize treatments for patients."

Presentations will cover a wide range of topics including how targeted agents and immunotherapies are performing in an array of disease settings, how molecular profiling is expanding access to clinical trials, and how researchers are advancing clinical research despite pressures in a post-pandemic environment.

Below are several highlighted presentations that Sarah Cannon principal investigators will lead during the Annual Meeting:

, Senior Investigator, Sarah Cannon Transplant and Cellular Therapy Program at TriStar Centennial, will chair the Clinical Science Symposium, Beating Bad Blood: The Power of Immunotherapy in Hematologic Malignancies, as well as discuss "Refining the CAR-T's Engine: How to Improve CD19-Directed CAR-T Performance" on June 6 from 8-9:30 a.m. CDT in S100bc. David Spigel, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, is a speaker and panelist on the Education Session, The Business of Clinical Trials: The Impact of Funds Flow and the Shrinking Workforce on Trial Development, on June 5 from 8-9:15 a.m. CDT in S102.

Abstracts and presentations with Sarah Cannon experts as first authors will be presented by:

Dr. Howard Burris

Dr. Gerald Falchook

Lucio Gordan, MD , Chief Medical Officer, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists

, Chief Medical Officer, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Dr. Erika Hamilton

Marilyn (Holt) Hammer, PhD , Program Specialist, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

, Program Specialist, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon Research Institute Lowell Hart, MD, FACP , Scientific Director, Clinical Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists

, Scientific Director, Clinical Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Shekeab Jauhari, MD , Associate Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Lake Mary

, Associate Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Lake Mary Dr. Melissa Johnson

William Kevin Kelly, DO , Senior Investigator, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

, Senior Investigator, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Meredith McKean, MD, MPH , Director, Melanoma Skin Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology

, Director, Melanoma Skin Cancer Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology Dr. Andrew McKenzie (Chair)

(Chair) Kathleen Moore, MD , Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at the Stephenson Cancer Center

, Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at the Stephenson Cancer Center Manish Patel, MD , Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Sarasota

, Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Sarasota Meredith Pelster, MD, MSCI , Assistant Director, Gastrointestinal Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology

, Assistant Director, Gastrointestinal Research, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology Cesar Augusto Perez, MD , Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Lake Nona

, Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists Lake Nona Russell Schilder, MD , Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center

, Director, Drug Development, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center Emma Sturgill, PhD , Senior Program Specialist, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon Research Institute

, Senior Program Specialist, Personalized Medicine, Sarah Cannon Research Institute Susanna Ulahannan, MD, MMed, Associate Director, Phase 1 Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at The Stephenson Cancer Center (Co-Chair)

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute

Sarah Cannon Research Institute is the research arm of HCA Healthcare's Cancer Institute, Sarah Cannon. Focused on advancing therapies for patients, it is one of the world's leading clinical research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials throughout the United States and United Kingdom. A leader in drug development, Sarah Cannon has led more than 580 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception in 1993, and has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies for more than a decade. Additionally, Sarah Cannon offers management, regulatory, and other research support services for drug development and industry sponsors as well as strategic investigator sites through its contract research organization (CRO), Sarah Cannon Development Innovations. To learn more about Sarah Cannon Research Institute, visit sarahcannon.com.

About Our Network of Strategic Sites

Sarah Cannon's strategic site network includes: Hematology/Oncology Clinic, Messino Cancer Centers, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Florida Cancer Specialists, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HCA Midwest Health, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE, Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology, Sarah Cannon Research Institute United Kingdom, Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health, The Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma, and Zangmeister Cancer Center.

