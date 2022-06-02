Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Hochrangige UN-Diplomatin könnte Spekulation auslösen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502361 ISIN: LV0000100212 Ticker-Symbol: UGC 
Stuttgart
02.06.22
15:44 Uhr
0,167 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA AS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DITTON PIEVADKEZU
DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC--
DITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA AS0,1670,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.