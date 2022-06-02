Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - A Copy of the Full Report is Available to Read by Following the Link Below:
Gold Fields Ltd. to Acquire Yamana Gold Inc. in US$6.7B Transaction
The report provides a summary of Gold and Precious Metal Funds that hold:
1) The Acquired Company only: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI)
2) The Acquirer only: Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)
3) Both the acquirer and the acquired company.
On Monday 30th, May, 2022, South Africa-based Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) agreed to buy Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) in an all-stock deal that values Yamana at $6.7 billion USD. If the deal is approved, Gold Fields Ltd. shareholders will end up with 61% of the combined $15.6 billion USD company, and Yamana Gold Inc. shareholders will hold the remaining 39%.
Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) is paying a 34% premium to the weighted average share price of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) shares calculated over the 10 trading days immediately preceding the transaction. Gold Fields Ltd. shares fell 11% on the news as investors considered these payment terms. Yamana Gold Inc. shareholders are set to receive 0.6 of a Gold Fields Ltd. share. The Transaction implies a valuation for Yamana Gold Inc. of US$6.7 billion and represents a premium of 33.8% to the 10-day Volume-Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of Yamana Gold Inc.'s shares, calculated at US$ 5.20 on Friday, May 27th, 2022.
Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) merging with Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) will create world's fourth biggest gold miner.
7 Funds show as holding Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) exclusively, and will be the biggest performance beneficiaries from this transaction:
Acquired only
Both
Acquirer only
Yamana Gold Inc.
Yamana Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited
Gold Fields Limited
iW Commodities & Gold Equities
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund
Fidelity Select Gold
DMS Charteris Gold and Precious Metals Fund
VanEck International Investors Gold Fund
Sprott Gold Equity Fund
Placeuro Gold Mines
American Century Global Gold Fund
Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund
AMG Gold, Minen und Metalle
USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund
EuroPac Gold Fund
AuAg Silver Bullet
Gabelli Gold Fund Inc.
U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund
SafePort Gold & Silver Mining Fund
Allspring Precious Metals Fund
Mackenzie Precious Metals Class
Premium Gold and Metal Open Fund
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund
Total: 7 Funds
Rydex Precious Metals Fund
BAKERSTEEL Precious Metals Fund
VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund
Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund (Lux)
Precious Metals UltraSector ProFund
STABILITAS Silber+Weissmetalle
RBC Global Precious Metals Fund
Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity UCITS Fund
IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class
BlackRock Gold & General Fund
TD Precious Metals Fund
LF Ruffer Gold Fund
CIBC Precious Metals Fund
NinetyOne Funds Series iii - Global Gold Fund
Konwave Gold Equity Fund
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited
CPR Invest - Global Gold Mines
United Gold & General Fund
Deutsche Invest I Gold & Precious Metals Equities
Craton Capital Precious Metal Fund
Schroder International Selection Fund Global Gold
Value Intelligence Gold Company Fonds (AMI)
Invesco Gold and Special Metals Fund (Lux)
Total: 17 Funds
DJE Gold & Ressourcen
iW Precious Metal Mining Equities
Landolt Investment (Lux) SICAV - Gold
Lombard Odier Funds - World Gold Expertise
Crossinvest Metals and Mining Equity
Konwave Sustainable Gold Equity Fund
Claresco Or et Métaux Précieux
ES Baker Steel Gold and Precious Metals Fund
Cours CM-AM Global Gold
Edmond de Rothschild Goldsphere
Stratégie Indice Or
AAZ Prestige Or
DWS Noor Precious Metal Securities Fund (Sharia)
Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity Fund
Zenito Silver and Gold Fund
C-Quadrat Gold & Resources Fund
Total: 35 Funds
Source: https://mineralfunds.com/gold-funds/
About MineralFunds.com
MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.
