Gold Fields Ltd. to Acquire Yamana Gold Inc. in US$6.7B Transaction

The report provides a summary of Gold and Precious Metal Funds that hold:

1) The Acquired Company only: Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI)

2) The Acquirer only: Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)

3) Both the acquirer and the acquired company.

On Monday 30th, May, 2022, South Africa-based Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) agreed to buy Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) in an all-stock deal that values Yamana at $6.7 billion USD. If the deal is approved, Gold Fields Ltd. shareholders will end up with 61% of the combined $15.6 billion USD company, and Yamana Gold Inc. shareholders will hold the remaining 39%.

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) is paying a 34% premium to the weighted average share price of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) shares calculated over the 10 trading days immediately preceding the transaction. Gold Fields Ltd. shares fell 11% on the news as investors considered these payment terms. Yamana Gold Inc. shareholders are set to receive 0.6 of a Gold Fields Ltd. share. The Transaction implies a valuation for Yamana Gold Inc. of US$6.7 billion and represents a premium of 33.8% to the 10-day Volume-Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of Yamana Gold Inc.'s shares, calculated at US$ 5.20 on Friday, May 27th, 2022.

Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) merging with Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) will create world's fourth biggest gold miner.

7 Funds show as holding Yamana Gold Inc. (TSXV: YRI) exclusively, and will be the biggest performance beneficiaries from this transaction:

Acquired only Both Acquirer only Yamana Gold Inc. Yamana Gold Inc. and Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Limited iW Commodities & Gold Equities Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund Fidelity Select Gold DMS Charteris Gold and Precious Metals Fund VanEck International Investors Gold Fund Sprott Gold Equity Fund Placeuro Gold Mines American Century Global Gold Fund Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund AMG Gold, Minen und Metalle USAA Precious Metals and Minerals Fund EuroPac Gold Fund AuAg Silver Bullet Gabelli Gold Fund Inc. U.S. Global Investors Gold and Precious Metals Fund SafePort Gold & Silver Mining Fund Allspring Precious Metals Fund Mackenzie Precious Metals Class Premium Gold and Metal Open Fund GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust BlackRock Global Funds World Gold Fund Total: 7 Funds Rydex Precious Metals Fund BAKERSTEEL Precious Metals Fund

VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund (Lux)

Precious Metals UltraSector ProFund STABILITAS Silber+Weissmetalle

RBC Global Precious Metals Fund Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity UCITS Fund

IG Mackenzie Global Precious Metals Class BlackRock Gold & General Fund

TD Precious Metals Fund LF Ruffer Gold Fund

CIBC Precious Metals Fund NinetyOne Funds Series iii - Global Gold Fund

Konwave Gold Equity Fund ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited

CPR Invest - Global Gold Mines United Gold & General Fund

Deutsche Invest I Gold & Precious Metals Equities Craton Capital Precious Metal Fund

Schroder International Selection Fund Global Gold Value Intelligence Gold Company Fonds (AMI)

Invesco Gold and Special Metals Fund (Lux) Total: 17 Funds

DJE Gold & Ressourcen



iW Precious Metal Mining Equities



Landolt Investment (Lux) SICAV - Gold



Lombard Odier Funds - World Gold Expertise



Crossinvest Metals and Mining Equity



Konwave Sustainable Gold Equity Fund



Claresco Or et Métaux Précieux



ES Baker Steel Gold and Precious Metals Fund



Cours CM-AM Global Gold



Edmond de Rothschild Goldsphere



Stratégie Indice Or



AAZ Prestige Or



DWS Noor Precious Metal Securities Fund (Sharia)



Sprott-Alpina Gold Equity Fund



Zenito Silver and Gold Fund



C-Quadrat Gold & Resources Fund



Total: 35 Funds



Source: https://mineralfunds.com/gold-funds/

About MineralFunds.com

MineralFunds.com provides prices, performance and trade information for all the world's metal ETFs including Precious Metals, Battery Metals, Platinum Group Metals and Base Metals and comprehensive fund information, including asset allocations, for Gold & Precious Metals Managed Funds from all investment jurisdictions.

