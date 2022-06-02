Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - EZ Care Link, an online platform that enables healthcare facilities to connect with nurses and healthcare professionals, has launched a new app that simplifies and streamlines the filling of nursing staff vacancies. This will ease the strain currently being felt by hospitals, care homes, and nurses alike due to the nation's crippling staff shortage crisis.

EZ Care Link's new app acts as a marketplace for nurses and healthcare professionals, enabling medical facilities to quickly and easily find staff to help bolster their services during busy periods or when the workforce is depleted.

On the EZ Care Link app, healthcare professionals can simply accept or decline the job postings as soon as hospitals and care homes publish them. This saves medical facilities time that could ultimately prove to be life-saving for patients.

At the same time, nurses can control their income through the app's automated payroll and billing service, which streamlines the process of receiving payments and makes them easier to access. This highlights EZ Care Link's emphasis on transparency, as the app's technology facilitates complete data security and integrity.

Furthermore, the staff are given the power to pick and choose their working hours. This introduces flexibility into a profession where twelve-hour shifts are commonplace and could offer a healthier work-life balance for the many nurses struggling with burnout.

The US' current nursing staffing crisis is expected to last until 2030. The problem was first announced back in 2012 and has grown into the worst nursing shortage ever faced by the country. It is estimated that well over a million new registered nurses will be required within the decade to solve the shortage.

The issue is set to be intensified by the fact that almost half of the current workforce of registered nurses are over 50 and will be looking to retire in the next ten years. In addition to this, a survey found that 90% of nurses are considering leaving the profession due to burnout and grueling working hours.

The EZ Care Link app is seeking to solve these issues. It is tackling short-term shortages by providing temporary staffing solutions for healthcare facilities. Additionally, the flexibility offered by EZ Care Link could also improve long-term retention rates in the industry by offering a more appealing and less exhausting working lifestyle.

The EZ Care Link app looks set to ease the severity of the national staffing crisis and revolutionize the healthcare industry. The app's simple, fast and cost-effective approach is already solving temporary staff shortages in real-time and reducing the number of hours hospitals and care homes spend looking for vital workers. This allows more time to be spent on what matters most - providing the best possible care for patients.

