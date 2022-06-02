Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / Modular Medical Inc. (the "Company" or "Modular Medical") (NASDAQ:MODD), a development stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of easy to use and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM PT, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California.

Mr. Besser will also be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day. For those interested in having a meeting with Mr. Besser please visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About Modular Medical, Inc.

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) intends to launch the first next generation of insulin delivery technology that will be both affordable and simple enough to learn and use to transform the insulin pump market into a mass market. Our patented technologies will eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy and seek to set new standards for insulin dosing that most closely mimics nature. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standards of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and renowned microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

