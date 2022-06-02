Recognition received at IFA's general meeting in Vienna

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL, a leading global specialty minerals company, today announced ICL Iberia has been recognized by the International Fertilizer Association (IFA) and awarded its prestigious 2022 Green Leaf Award for excellence in safety, health and the environment (SHE). ICL Iberia's Suria plant in Spain was selected out of 25 applicants in the phosphate/potash producer category, and its application included an environmental case study on actions taken to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions and specifics on overall SHE management for a fertilizer mining site.

"This award is a recognition of the great efforts made by the company and confirms we are on the right track, when it comes to sustainability," said Patricio Chacana, SVP of ICL Iberia. "Achieving sustainable mining practices is an ambitious but attainable goal, and we look forward to continuing on this journey."

"It is the right thing to do, and it makes sound business sense to reach for the highest standards of safety and health in the workplace and to protect the environment," said Alzbeta Klein, CEO and director general of IFA. "Congratulations to the winners of the IFA Green Leaf Award 2022."

Applicants for the award, all members of IFA, undergo an extensive evaluation of performance indicators by an independent panel of experts. IFA runs the award every two years and received a record 25 eligible applications for 2022.

About ICL

ICL Group is a leading global specialty minerals company, which also benefits from commodity upside. The company creates impactful solutions for humanity's sustainability challenges in the global food, agriculture and industrial markets. ICL leverages its unique bromine, potash and phosphate resources, its passionate team of talented employees, and its strong focus on R&D and technological innovation, to drive growth across its end markets. ICL shares are dually listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NYSE and TASE: ICL). The company employs more than 12,000 people worldwide, and its 2021 revenues totaled approximately $7 billion.

About the International Fertilizer Association

The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) was founded in 1927 and is the only global fertilizer association, with some 400 members in 70 countries and a mission to promote efficient and responsible production, distribution and use of plant nutrients. This mission plays a critical role in feeding the world sustainably. IFA represents providers of plant nutrition solutions. Members include fertilizer producers, traders and distributors, as well as their associations, service providers to the industry, research organizations, ag-tech startups and non-governmental organizations.

