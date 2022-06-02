MZ North America: MZ Group to Sponsor LD Micro Invitational XII June 7-9, 2022

Company to Showcase Full Suite of IR Services and Lead an ESG Panel Presentation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2022 / MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced their participation as Platinum sponsors of the LD Micro Invitational XII taking place June 7-9, 2022 at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California, showcasing its full suite of IR services, including ESGiQ Software demos at its conference booth.

This year's invitational will highlight MZ's ESG Software & Advisory segment, designed specifically to customize ESG reporting for private and public companies, as well as ESG focused funds. Demonstrations of its ESGiQ Software, a user-friendly and visually impactful platform designed specifically to aide customized ESG reporting and identify potential greenwashing, will be available at the Company's booth for interested attendees. MZ Group's ESG Advisors empower clients to obtain greater insights into best practices for green financing, developing a decarbonization strategy, and prepare to track, monitor and properly report material ESG factors to various stakeholders, rating agencies and financial media outlets

MZ will also host an ESG-focused panel, titled "Profiting from ESG: The Truth & The Darkside," June 7th at 6:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Several of MZ's clients will be presenting at this year's invitational.Since its inception in 2010, the LD Micro Invitational has been the launchpad for many of the successful names in small-cap today. The event is the perfect opportunity for investors to get a glimpse of the "future" and get a feel for the next generation of up-and-comers. The conference features a comprehensive, full schedule of company presentations, analyst-moderated chats, panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions, with private meetings for management teams and qualified investors.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at the conference, please contact you're your LD Micro representative or email Greg Falesnik at Greg@mzgroup.us.

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global investor relations and corporate communications leader. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by an exclusive one-stop-shop approach, MZ works with top management to support its clients' business strategies via integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach - full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) IPO Advisory & SPAC IR - preparation for the Pre-IPO journey and leading sponsor/target companies through the SPAC business combination; 3) Public Relations and Financial Media - targeted campaigns and financial media outreach; 4) ESGiQ Software & Advisory - reporting technology platform and ESG guidance; 5) Market Intelligence - real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions - websites, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Connecticut, Tampa, Puerto Rico, Chicago, Minneapolis, Austin, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

