Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Capacity Funding Agreement (the "Agreement") with the Ktunaxa Nation Council (the "KNC) regarding its Bull River Mine Project near Cranbrook, British Columbia.

The Bull River Mine Project is located within ʔamakʔis Ktunaxa, the traditional territory of the Ktunaxa Nation (i.e. Ktunaxa homelands). In this agreement, the KNC represents the Ktunaxa Nation at the direction of the four Ktunaxa First Nation Governments of Yaq̓it ʔa·knuqⱡi'it First Nation (Tobacco Plains), ʔakisq̓nuk First Nation, Yaqan Nuʔkiy (Lower Kootenay) and ʔaq̓am.

Braveheart has notified the KNC and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation ("EMLI"), the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Environmental Assessment Office Office ("EAO") of British Columbia of its intent to begin processing existing mineralized stockpiled material on surface at the mine and then resume underground mining operations.

The Capacity Funding Agreement provides a framework for the purposes of information sharing and engagement, and where appropriate, accommodation, between Braveheart and Ktunaxa First Nations. Funds will be used for the purpose of defraying the costs incurred by the KNC in carrying out and completing the regulatory review of the Bull River Mine application in addition to other engagement activities between Braveheart and the Ktunaxa Nation.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO commented, "We are extremely pleased to reach this Capacity Funding Agreement with the KNC. It provides for a structured process of information sharing and engagement surrounding the Bull River Mine Project. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with the Ktunaxa Nation."

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. Braveheart's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135MM lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. Braveheart's latest acquisition is the 100% owned Thierry Mine project (>1,300MM lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

