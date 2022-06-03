Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2022) - Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brands in the in health food sector, announces today changes to its leadership team. Connie Marples, founder and president of Boosh Plant Based Brands Inc has been named interim CEO. Jim Pakulis has stepped down from the position and as a member of the board. Boosh wants to thank Mr. Pakulis for his entrepreneurial leadership and guidance, and a bonus of 500,000 shares will be issued to Mr. Pakulis, each share having a deemed value of $0.25 per share and subject to a four month and one day hold period ending on October 3, 2022 in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

This weekend Boosh Plant-based Brands will be exhibiting at Canada's largest Vegan show, Planted Expo June 4 and 5th at the Vancouver Trade and Convention Centre and will be selling and sampling a variety of Beanfields Chips as well as Boosh Chili, Sloppy Joes and Mushroom Soup.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Connie Marples

Founder/President

connie@booshfood.com

Telephone: 778 840 1700

www.Booshfood.com

About Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.:

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Boosh Food (www.booshfood.com), offers high quality, non-GMO, gluten free, 100% plant-based nutritional comfort foods for the whole family. Through a separate subsidiary, Beautiful Beanfields, the Company owns Beanfields, a plant-based chips brand sold in over 7,000 stores throughout North America. Boosh, good for you and good for planet earth.

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations concerning the size of the Financing, its ability to close the Financing in whole or in part or at all and its plan for the proceeds of the Financing. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/126358