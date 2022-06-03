Recover, a leading materials science company and recycled cotton fiber producer, reaffirmed its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as it actively participated in the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting yesterday, held at the United Nations Headquarters, New York.

Considering the significant impact of the fashion sector on societies and the environment, the meeting joined together key industry stakeholders, media, Governments, and United Nations system entities to showcase and enable collaborations that accelerate the implementation of the SDGs in the industry.

In an exclusive fireside chat, Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover, highlighted the importance of recycled cotton in achieving these goals, and in scaling its production to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable fashion industry. As a global producer of recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends, Recover is an important actor within the supply chain to drive change and the company aims to be the first in its space to scale its high-value technology globally.

The company has already shown its commitment to taking actions that benefit the wider community and allow the scaling of the traceable and resilient circular supply chains needed to achieve climate targets. It recently formalized its membership to the largest initiative in Social Responsibility in the world, the United Nations Global Compact, and its strategy is strongly aligned with the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the achievement of the 17 SDGs. The company has registered its commitments to sector change on the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network.

Alfredo Ferre stated: "Throughout our 75-year history, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals have been ingrained into our DNA and strategy at Recover, and we are proud to support the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network Annual Meeting to help engage the fashion industry to accelerate action in achieving them. By collaborating with these global stakeholders, we hope to scale our impact further to help brands and retailers meet their sustainable goals."

Kerry Bannigan, Co-Founder, UN Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network and Executive Director, Fashion Impact Fund added: "Thank you to Recover for supporting and joining our convening to showcase solutions for sector wide change and champion how our network commitments are mobilizing expertise, innovation, technology, and resources towards a responsible and inclusive COVID-19 recovery, with the Sustainable Development Goals as a guiding framework."

The United Nations Conscious Fashion Campaign and Lifestyle Network is a joint initiative of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Division for Sustainable Development Goals United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the Fashion Impact Fund. The online platform supports solutions for sustainable innovation, and this meeting is one of the key periodic events held by the platform, aimed at driving innovation, connecting industry leaders, facilitating new partnerships, and enacting social change.

About Recover

Recover is a leading materials science company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all. As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets.

For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

About Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network

The Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a United Nations (UN) hosted online platform for industry stakeholders, media, Governments, and UN system entities. The network showcases and enables collaborations that accelerate the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. The UN Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network is a joint initiative of the United Nations Office for Partnerships, the Division for Sustainable Development Goals United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and the Fashion Impact Fund. The leading entities of the network convene periodic events aligned with key meetings on the UN calendar and publish reports on the network's achievements.

https://sdgs.un.org/partnerships/action-networks/conscious-fashion-and-lifestyle-network

